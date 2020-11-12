DXC Technology Names Ken Sharp Chief Financial Officer

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) today announced that Ken Sharp has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to DXC president and chief executive officer Mike Salvino , effective Nov. 30, 2020. Sharp was most recently vice president and chief financial officer for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Defense Systems Sector.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has announced that Ken Sharp has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ken is an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” Salvino said. “Ken is a proven hands-on, operations-focused finance leader who knows the industry and has deep experience in executing transformation journeys. We welcome Ken to the ‘new DXC’.”

Sharp will be responsible for DXC’s global financial strategy and reporting, general accounting, controllership, and investor relations. He takes over for DXC veteran Neil Manna, who has served as interim CFO and who continues in his role as senior vice president & corporate controller, reporting to Sharp.

“I have been very impressed with DXC’s transformation journey and all that the new leadership team has delivered so far,” Sharp said. “It’s exciting to be part of another transformation, and I look forward to helping accelerate DXC’s transformation journey and being part of the ‘new DXC’.”

From 2016 – 2018, Sharp was senior vice president of Finance at Orbital ATK Inc., which in 2018 was acquired by Northrop Grumman. He was responsible for operational finance and corporate functions including financial planning and analysis, controllership, regulatory compliance, and shared services.

Sharp also served as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Leidos, Inc. (formerly known as SAIC) from 2013 – 2016 and prior to that at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), the predecessor company to DXC. While at CSC from 2001 – 2012, Sharp was vice president and CFO for its Outsourcing business and held other financial management roles. Mr. Sharp was also with Ernst & Young previously.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserves with the rank of Sergeant and service in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Sharp passed the CPA exam and holds an inactive license in the state of Maryland. Sharp has an Executive MBA from the George Washington University and a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland.

