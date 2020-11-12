 

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notes Director Purchases of PSH Public Shares

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has been notified that on 9 November 2020, PSH Board Member Andrew Henton purchased 4,775 PSH Public Shares at an average price of £22.50.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

