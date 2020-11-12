Cutera to Participate in Two Virtual Fireside Chats at Investor Conferences in November

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will participate in two virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November.

Conference: Stephens Virtual Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Fireside Chat: 3:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

