Cancer Genetics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, announced today financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

● Entered into a definitive agreement to merge with StemoniX, a leader in powering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies ● Continued stability and customer loyalty from biopharma partners in vivoPharm’s drug discovery business ● Commenced a joint proof-of-concept program with StemoniX to confirm a best-in-class drug discovery platform converging in-vivo, in-vitro and in-silico innovations ● Closed on $3 million of financing in October 2020 to meet cash requirements pending the proposed upcoming merger with StemoniX

John A. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics stated, “During Q3 2020, we continued to make advances to enhance value for our shareholders and customers. The key event of the quarter was signing a definitive agreement to merge with StemoniX. Based on our lengthy search for a merger partner since last year, StemoniX proved to be the most attractive opportunity for our shareholders by extracting meaningful value from synergies with our vivoPharm drug discovery business and the continued transformation of our business model.”

Mr. Roberts continued, “To illustrate the relationship more fully, we have announced a joint proof-of-concept program between StemoniX and vivoPharm, a subsidiary of Cancer Genetics. The initial program will assess CNS (central nervous system) safety and toxicity of novel compounds, and will set the stage for future partnership collaborations with drug developers. We are also exceptionally encouraged with their recent announcement related to the publication of a new research paper, “Screening for modulators of neural network activity in 3D human iPSC-derived cortical spheroids,” in the journal PLOS ONE. The research describes how the StemoniX microBrain 3D platform can be used in functional high-throughput screens to identify potentially new therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) indications, further supporting our belief in the increasing value this merger will bring to our combined shareholders.”

Cancer Genetics continued to service customers through the company’s Discovery Services business, vivoPharm. We experienced a delay in new contract signings in Q3 while many of our customers diverted their resources to COVID-19 initiatives and oriented their scientific and discovery teams to remote working environments.

The Company filed its quarterly report for Q3 2020 on Form 10-Q today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company reported total revenue from continuing operations of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to revenue of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million or 24% principally due to delays in drug discovery programs impacting our customer’s preclinical projects teams as customers diverted their resources to COVID-19 initiatives and oriented their scientific and discovery teams to remote working environments.

Gross profit margin in the third quarter 2020 was 41.8% or $0.7 million as compared to gross profit margin from continuing operations of 52.0% or $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Discovery Services business unit gross margin decreased in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 principally due to the change in revenue in the comparable periods.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were approximately $2.0 million (including approximately $0.5 million of one-time non-recurring expenses related to merger and financing costs). This represents a decrease of 57.0% compared to total operating expenses from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 which were approximately $4.7 million. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to a $2.9 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million or ($0.58) per share for the third quarter of 2020. Net Loss from continuing operations was $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 or ($2.38) per share.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $1.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, the Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com .

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,133 $ 3,880 Restricted cash - 350 Accounts receivable 773 696 Earn-Out from siParadigm, net, current portion 141 747 Excess Consideration Note - 888 Other current assets 754 546 Current assets of discontinuing operations - 71 Total current assets 2,801 7,178 FIXED ASSETS, net of accumulated depreciation 488 558 OTHER ASSETS Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 47 94 Earn-Out from siParadigm, less current portion - 356 Patents and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,563 2,895 Investment in joint venture 56 92 Goodwill 3,090 3,090 Other 645 641 Total other assets 6,401 7,168 Total Assets $ 9,690 $ 14,904 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,863 $ 2,072 Obligations under operating leases, current portion 38 193 Obligations under finance leases, current portion 53 68 Deferred revenue 798 1,217 Note payable, net - 1,277 Advance from NovellusDx, Ltd., net - 350 Advance from siParadigm, current portion - 566 Due to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. 421 - Current liabilities of discontinuing operations 578 1,229 Total current liabilities 4,751 6,972 Obligations under operating leases, less current portion 10 10 Obligation under finance leases, less current portion 79 107 Advance from siParadigm, less current portion - 252 Warrant liability 45 178 Total Liabilities 4,885 7,519 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, authorized 9,764 shares, $0.0001 par value, none issued - - Common stock, authorized 100,000 shares, $0.0001 par value, 2,506 and 2,104 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 173,517 171,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56 ) 26 Accumulated deficit (168,656 ) (164,424 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,805 7,385 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 9,690 $ 14,904

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,568 $ 2,069 $ 4,440 $ 5,416 Cost of revenues 912 993 2,366 2,729 Gross profit 656 1,076 2,074 2,687 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,217 1,239 4,982 4,205 Sales and marketing 354 322 979 824 Impairment of goodwill - 2,873 - 2,873 Merger costs 454 284 454 284 Total operating expenses 2,025 4,718 6,415 8,186 Loss from operations (1,369 ) (3,642 ) (4,341 ) (5,499 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (108 ) (200 ) (283 ) (1,327 ) Interest income - - 4 - Change in fair value of acquisition note payable - 5 4 12 Change in fair value of other derivatives - - - 86 Change in fair value of warrant liability (19 ) 34 133 233 Change in fair value of siParadigm Earn-Out (1 ) (982 ) (66 ) (982 ) Other income (expense) 146 - 251 (11 ) Total other income (expense) 18 (1,143 ) 43 (1,989 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,351 ) (4,785 ) (4,298 ) (7,488 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2 - 8 (512 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,353 ) (4,785 ) (4,306 ) (6,976 ) Income from discontinuing operations - 6,760 74 561 Net income (loss) (1,353 ) 1,975 (4,232 ) (6,415 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (29 ) (120 ) (82 ) (161 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,382 ) $ 1,855 $ (4,314 ) $ (6,576 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.58 ) $ (2.38 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (3.77 ) Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinuing operations - 3.36 0.03 0.30 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.58 ) $ 0.98 $ (1.93 ) $ (3.47 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 2,328 2,014 2,193 1,850

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Additional Accumulated Other Common Stock Paid-in Comprehensive Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Income (Loss) Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2020 2,104 $ - $ 171,783 $ 26 $ (164,424 ) $ 7,385 Stock based compensation—employees - - 58 - - 58 Issuance of common stock—VenturEast settlement 3 - 12 - - 12 Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation - - - 104 - 104 Net loss - - - - (1,179 ) (1,179 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 2,107 - 171,853 130 (165,603 ) 6,380 Stock based compensation—employees - - 47 - - 47 Fair value of common stock exchanged to settle Note Payable 153 - 531 - - 531 Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation - - - (157 ) - (157 ) Net loss - - - - (1,700 ) (1,700 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 2,260 - 172,431 (27 ) (167,303 ) 5,101 Stock based compensation—employees - - 39 - - 39 Fair value of common stock exchanged to settle Note Payable 246 - 1,047 - - 1,047 Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation - - - (29 ) - (29 ) Net loss - - - - (1,353 ) (1,353 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 2,506 $ - $ 173,517 $ (56 ) $ (168,656 ) $ 4,805 Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Additional Accumulated Other Common Stock Paid-in Comprehensive Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Income (Loss) Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2019 924 $ - $ 164,458 $ 60 $ (157,716 ) $ 6,802 Stock based compensation—employees - - 158 - - 158 Issuance of common stock - 2019 Offerings, net 952 - 5,412 - - 5,412 Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation - - - (76 ) - (76 ) Net loss - - - - (4,617 ) (4,617 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 1,876 - 170,028 (16 ) (162,333 ) 7,679 Stock based compensation—employees - - 102 - - 102 Issuance of common stock - Iliad conversions 51 - 350 - - 350 Increase in fair value of embedded conversion option - - 547 - - 547 Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation - - - 35 - 35 Net loss - - - - (3,773 ) (3,773 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 1,927 - 171,027 19 (166,106 ) 4,940 Stock based compensation—employees - - 57 - - 57 Issuance of common stock - Iliad exchanges 174 - 612 - - 612 Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation - - - (120 ) - (120 ) Net loss - - - - 1,975 1,975 Balance, September 30, 2019 2,101 $ - $ 171,696 $ (101 ) $ (164,131 ) $ 7,464

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)