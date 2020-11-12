Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will be presenting at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the Company’s live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: Nareit’s REITworld Registration. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITworld virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC’s properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond SVC’s control. For example, the Company’s presentation may be rescheduled to a different date or time or cancelled due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005982/en/