 

Expanded Wind Project to Power Arizona With More Clean Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 22:40  |  56   |   |   

Customers of Arizona Public Service Company (APS) will soon power their homes and businesses with more clean energy. Earlier this year, APS announced a bold commitment to deliver 100% clean, carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. By the end of 2021, APS will harness the power of Leeward Renewable Energy’s (Leeward) advanced GE wind turbine technology to help meet Arizona’s growing energy demands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006091/en/

Arizona Public Service has entered into a power purchase agreement with Leeward Renewable Energy to purchase 200 megawatts of wind energy output from their two New Mexican Aragonne Wind facilities. Leeward’s advanced GE wind turbine technology enables APS to provide renewable energy to customers and advance its bold energy commitment to deliver 100% clean, carbon-free electricity by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arizona Public Service has entered into a power purchase agreement with Leeward Renewable Energy to purchase 200 megawatts of wind energy output from their two New Mexican Aragonne Wind facilities. Leeward’s advanced GE wind turbine technology enables APS to provide renewable energy to customers and advance its bold energy commitment to deliver 100% clean, carbon-free electricity by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

APS has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Leeward to purchase wind energy output from Leeward’s two Aragonne Wind facilities. The PPA resulted from a September 2019 Wind Request for Proposal. This PPA enables Leeward to sell 200 megawatts of wind generation to APS over a term of 20 years through the repowering of Leeward’s existing 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind project and the construction of its 145-megawatt Aragonne Mesa Wind project. Both facilities are located within Guadalupe County, New Mexico.

Leeward and APS have a longstanding partnership. APS first purchased power from the legacy 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind farm in 2006 when the project began operating commercially. Repowering of this existing project, coupled with the new wind generation, fits squarely with APS’s efforts to advance Arizona’s clean energy future by adding new renewable resources to its energy mix and bringing customers direct cost-saving benefits through energy efficiency products and smart energy home programs.

“Renewable energy resources like this wind power are important to a diverse and increasingly clean energy mix for Arizona,” said Brad Albert, APS Vice President of Resource Management. “By working with supplier partners like Leeward, APS is advancing toward our target of having 45% of our generation portfolio in renewable energy by 2030 on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050. We are moving toward that future while continuing our focus on serving customers with reliable, affordable energy.”

This project will modernize Leeward’s existing wind assets and add significant generation capacity to its Guadalupe County, New Mexico, renewable energy complex. Together, both companies will use wind resources as a clean power solution for APS customers in Arizona.

“Leeward is pleased to partner with APS on an innovative project that will repower one of our legacy wind assets and also enable the construction of a new wind facility, bringing economic benefits to the local community,” said Andrew Flanagan, Chief Development Officer at Leeward. “We look forward to working alongside the APS team as we continue to actively develop new wind, solar and energy storage projects across the U.S.”

About APS

APS serves nearly 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest. The company is committed to serving customers with 100% clean power by 2050. As owner and operator of Palo Verde Generating Station, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free electricity, and with one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, APS’s current energy mix is 50% clean. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

About Leeward

Leeward Renewable Energy is a growth-oriented renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 21 wind farms across nine states, with 20 in operation and one under construction, totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. Leeward is actively developing new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans with C$109 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2019). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

Pinnacle West Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Expanded Wind Project to Power Arizona With More Clean Energy Customers of Arizona Public Service Company (APS) will soon power their homes and businesses with more clean energy. Earlier this year, APS announced a bold commitment to deliver 100% clean, carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. By the end …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Pinnacle West Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings
23.10.20
Pinnacle West Increases Quarterly Dividend