 

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend 10% - Its 28th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share, payable on January 22, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 8, 2021. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2020, or an expected $0.20 increase on an annual basis ($0.05 on a quarterly basis).  This is the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend. 

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit, cash flow and dividend expectations.  Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to integrate acquisitions and realize expected synergies. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions, changes in foreign exchange rates, difficulties associated with exports, risks associated with our international operations, difficulties in making and integrating acquisitions, risks associated with newly acquired businesses, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with asbestos related litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com 


Roper Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results