Trex Company and Albertsons Companies Recycle Bulk Pharmacy Dispensing Bottles to Make Decking Material and Keep Plastic Out of Landfills

WINCHESTER, Virginia and BOISE, Idaho, Nov 12, 2020, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) are elevating their shared commitment to sustainability with a special recycling effort to divert plastic waste from landfills.

Albertsons Cos., which operates nearly 1,700 pharmacies, has collected more than 54,000 pounds of bulk medication dispensing bottles, the contents of which are used to fill individual prescriptions. Trex then recycles the plastic bottles to produce its industry-leading wood-alternative, environmentally friendly composite decking. The new effort expands upon a decades-long partnership in which Albertsons Cos. has contributed more than 200 million pounds of recycled plastic film – the equivalent of more than 5,000 truckloads — to the NexTrex plastic film recycling program for retailers and consumers.

Such innovative programs bolster the circular economy that is supported and celebrated on America Recycles Day, November 15.

“Our associates throughout our stores and pharmacies have championed this effort and are excited that these plastic bottles will have a second life,” said Erin Shaal, Senior Director of Pharmacy Procurement. “Pharmacists and Pharmacy Associates at participating locations are meticulously prepping the bottles for recycling. We’re very thankful for this level of dedication and excited to play a role in our company’s broader commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic.”

The Trex medication bottle recycling program launched at ACME pharmacies along the East Coast, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions pharmacies in Southern California, and Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in Oregon and Southern Washington. Jewel-Osco pharmacies in the Chicago area also participate in medication bottle recycling.

“NexTrex is an integral component to Trex’s sourcing efforts and Albertsons Cos. is one of our original and most dedicated retail partners,” said Dave Heglas, Senior Director, Supply Chain Excellence for Trex Company. “They aren’t content with simply participating. Rather, they advance their commitment and find new ways to make a difference.”

The Transformation

The plastic that Albertsons Cos. recycles through the NexTrex program is shipped to Trex’s manufacturing facilities in Winchester, Va., and Fernley, Nev. Each year, Trex uses approximately 400 million pounds of recycled plastic film – including more than 1.5 billion plastic bags – in the making of its world-famous decking, which is comprised of 95% recycled content.