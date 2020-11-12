T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.



Management is scheduled to present Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.