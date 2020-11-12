 

ERYTECH to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:30  |  56   |   |   

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), announced today that its CEO, Gil Beyen, will present an update at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 12:00pm EST / 05:00pm GMT / 6:00pm CET on November 18, 2020.

A webcast of the event will be available on ERYTECH’s website at www.erytech.com/investors/webcast/

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.        

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com        

CONTACTS

ERYTECH                     
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.

 NewCap
Mathilde Bohin /
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations

+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com 
+1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu 

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f6d2e16-6591-4b5f-9d7b- ...


ERYTECH PHARMA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERYTECH to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), announced today that its CEO, Gil Beyen, will present an update at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 12:00pm EST / …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
ERYTECH gibt ein Unternehmens-Update und vermeldet die Geschäftsergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020
05.11.20
ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
05.11.20
ERYTECH gibt Auswahl eines Abstracts mit Ergebnissen zur Phase-II-Studie von Eryaspase bei akuter lymphoblastischer Leukämie für eine mündliche Präsentation auf der diesjährigen Jahrestagung der American Society of Hematology bekannt
05.11.20
Monatliche Information zur Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und Anteile, aus denen sich das Aktienkapital zusammensetzt – 31. Oktober 2020
05.11.20
ERYTECH Announces Abstract with Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting
04.11.20
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – October 31, 2020.
03.11.20
ERYTECH sichert sich nicht verwässernde, von der französischen Regierung garantierte Finanzierung in Höhe von 10 Mio. €
02.11.20
ERYTECH Secures €10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
30.10.20
ERYTECH stellt in Webkonferenz am 6. November 2020 Ergebnisse für Q3/2020 und Unternehmensneuigkeiten vor
29.10.20
ERYTECH to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Business Update on November 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
9
ERYP.PA (MKap €92 M) Phase 3 Daten im 1Q (Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs)