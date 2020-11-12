 

O-I Issues 2020 Green Bond Allocation Update

Green Bond Net Proceeds Allocated for Sustainable Projects

Perrysburg, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November of 2019, O-I European Group B.V., a subsidiary of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: O-I) was the first packaging Company to issue a Green Bond (EUR 500 million). The company has committed to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the Green Bond offering to finance and/or refinance new and/or existing Eligible Green Projects within 36 months from the issue date of the Green Bond.  As of November 2020, the Company has allocated EUR 255.6 million to Eligible Green Projects.

This allocation includes new investments in purchasing recycled glass (cullet) to further improve the environmental footprint of O-I’s products and production. The purchase of cullet qualifies as an Eligible Green Project as it supports the circular economy through building demand for post-consumer recycled glass and increasing recycled content in new glass packaging.

“Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of O-I’s culture and operations,” said Andres Lopez, Chief Executive Officer for O-I. “Our vision is to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging, building value for all stakeholders. This Green Bond represents our ongoing commitment to find and execute innovative strategies to elevate our sustainability ambitions.”

To advance these aspirations and ensure sustainability initiatives are driven deep into the company, O-I also recently appointed its first Chief Sustainability Officer, Randolph Burns, who reports directly to the CEO.  The Company is actively working to improve the U.S. glass recycling system, building on the successful model in Europe where glass recycling outpaces all other packaging materials.

“We also have initiated a glass advocacy campaign initially focused in the U.S.,” Lopez continued. “This effort will ensure to rebalance the public discussion on social and traditional media with regards to the inherent sustainable nature of glass as well as emphasizing the many benefits of our product including the healthy, premium and brand building characteristics of glass.”

O-I sustainability ambitions are also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and include science-based targets to reduce emissions.

The investment in cullet directly supports these targets by cutting carbon emissions, reducing energy and conserving natural resources while diverting valuable glass feedstock from the landfills. For example, for every 10 percent of cullet used in production, energy consumption is reduced by three percent and carbon emissions are cut by about five percent.

