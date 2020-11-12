Tonix Pharmaceuticals Outlines New Statistical Method to Analyze Future PTSD Studies at the 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit

Tonix Plans to Study TNX-102 SL in a New Phase 3 PTSD Trial in Kenya

CHATHAM, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, outlined a new statistical method to analyze future Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) drug studies and presented a retrospective analysis using the new method of the Phase 3 HONOR study (P301) of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets), for the treatment of military-related PTSD at the 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit today.

“The paradox that confounds modern PTSD studies is that the placebo response has increased over time, even as we and others have striven to improve study methods and data quality,” said Dr. Lederman. “In many studies, the placebo response has increased to the point where it has become very difficult for the treatment arm to be successful in a randomized placebo-controlled PTSD clinical trial. The measurements of PTSD placebo improvement in randomized clinical trials using the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) are inconsistent with what is known about the natural history of PTSD. In real world settings, PTSD patients do not dramatically improve without treatment like they appear to do in randomized clinical trials. Therefore, an opportunity and need exist to improve upon the measurement of PTSD symptoms in trials or the analysis of the data from trials. The 2017 21st Century Cures Act provides direction to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and to sponsors that new data analyses and particularly simulations should be used to improve clinical trial design and data analysis.”

The proposed new statistical method, called Randomization Honoring Non-Parametric Combination of Tests (RHNPCOT), was applied to a retrospective analysis of the Phase 3 HONOR study and showed a nominal p-value of 0.03 compared to the p-value of the prospective primary analysis of 0.6 in TNX-102 SL’s treatment benefit at Week 12 as measured by change from baseline in the CAPS-5.