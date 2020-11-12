TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Tuesday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET



The 45-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.