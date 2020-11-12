 

Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic Acid and Associated Technology

Agreement adds eco-friendly and technically advanced specialty chemical solutions to Univar Solutions increasing portfolio of more sustainable offerings

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced a distribution, blending, and production agreement with Fluid Energy Group ("Fluid") for the Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic Acid product line that is used in multiple industrial applications. Fluid's patented product lines are unique, globally proven, and will expand Univar Solutions portfolio of safer, more sustainable, eco-friendly and technically advanced specialty chemical solutions.

Fluid has appointed Univar Solutions as its distributor, blender, and producer in select European countries, including Belgium, France, Iberia, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, the Nordics, and the United Kingdom for the Enviro-Syn HCR Modified / Synthetic Acid systems and associated products including its Modified Caustic systems (CSR).

Liam McCarroll, global director of sustainability at Univar Solutions commented, "Fluid's commitment to reducing environmental impact with safer and higher performing chemical products aligns perfectly with our approach to delivering more sustainable solutions and partnering with environmentally responsible global business partners dedicated to innovation, quality, and application expertise. We look forward to providing customers across Europe with a greater product portfolio with technically advanced chemical options to help accelerate growth."

Fluid's patented Enviro-Syn technologies are designed to help enhance and provide effective alternatives to traditional, highly hazardous, commodity acids and alkali products. Compared to conventional hydrochloric acid (HCl) and caustic soda (NaOH), Enviro-Syn HCR and CSR systems provide better technical properties in many aspects and lower fuming and disassociation rates. Additionally, many lines are non-corrosive to dermal tissue and exhibit ultra-low corrosion properties on various materials, reducing corrosion related liability. Fluid's patented or patent pending products are more environmentally responsible, biodegradable, non-volatile and demonstrate low toxicity over incumbents. In addition to established global applications in the oil and gas industry, the modified acid and alkali systems have proven applications across many other industries, including water treatment, food and beverage, household and industrial cleaning, life sciences, construction, and marine.

