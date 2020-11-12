 

nVent Introduces RackChiller CDU800 Coolant Distribution Unit at SC20

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will introduce its new nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) during the virtual SC20 conference, November 17-19, 2020. The RackChiller CDU expands nVent’s data center cooling portfolio to support high-density liquid cooling for high performance computing (HPC), hyperscale, enterprise and edge applications.

“New generation chips are generating more heat which will eclipse the capacity of air cooling,” says Aravind Padmanabhan, nVent Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Additionally the rising demand for IT processing power to support services like video conferencing, e-commerce transactions, autonomous driving and 5G means solution engineers must think differently to address these cooling challenges.”

nVent has manufactured data center high-density liquid cooling solutions for more than a decade. The introduction of RackChiller CDU marks the first time one of its high-density liquid cooling solutions will be available as a standard product.

“Up until now, all of our high-density liquid cooling solutions have been application-specific and custom-built, which can be time-consuming and costly,” says Joe Ruzynski, President of the nVent Enclosures segment. “We created the RackChiller CDU to serve the emerging data center high-density liquid cooling market, where our customers need a flexible solution they can implement quickly across a range of different applications.”

The RackChiller CDU consistently delivers liquid coolant to maximize cooling efficiency, while taking up very little data center floor space, and removes heat from sensitive equipment through a constant cycle of pumping and heat exchange. It features a powerful cooling capacity of 800kW and a compact footprint of 35 (w) x 47 (d) inches (800 x 1200-mm).

nVent will present the RackChiller CDU during the virtual SC20 conference and is currently accepting pre-order reservations for delivery in early 2021. Those interested in learning more can register for SC20 and join nVent in its virtual booth or request a virtual introduction after SC20. (Click here for SC20 media registration.)

Technical Specifications

The RackChiller CDU provides 800kW of liquid cooling capacity at 4K approach temperature and delivers high-performance liquid flow, pressure delivery and heat dissipation within a standard IT rack footprint. The CDU is an ideal high-density liquid coolant distribution solution for close-coupled and direct-to-chip cooling applications. The RackChiller CDU800 is well-matched for high performance computing (HPC) and enterprise, hyperscale, co-location, multi-tenant data center liquid cooling solutions.

The RackChiller CDU800 is designed for reliability, availability and serviceability. The platform is designed with N+N redundant pumps that provide up to 850 liters per minute secondary flow and 46 psi (3.2 bar) differential pressure. The CDU includes a smart control system that continuously monitors over 35 integrated sensors. This combination, coupled with low approach temperature throughout the operating range, eliminates the need for costly chiller support and enables ASHRAE W4 warm water liquid cooling of high-power IT systems. The pumps, sensors and filtration system are serviceable without incurring downtime or performance impact during operation.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

