Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering

Following the completion of the transactions, the Selling Stockholder will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 77 million shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 24% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of up to 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of certain private equity investment funds advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as the underwriters for, the Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Vertiv, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send these documents if contacted at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.