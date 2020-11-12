 

Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 22:55  |  96   |   |   

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of up to 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of certain private equity investment funds advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Following the completion of the transactions, the Selling Stockholder will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 77 million shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 24% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as the underwriters for, the Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Vertiv, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send these documents if contacted at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

Seite 1 von 3
Vertiv Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of up to 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Vertiv Delivers Strong Third Quarter Operating Performance
28.10.20
Vertiv Declares First-Ever Annual Dividend
14.10.20
Vertiv Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call