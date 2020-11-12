First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with written reasons for the decision made on September 23, 2020 by the Mexican Federal Court on Administrative Matters (“Federal Court”), nullifying the Advance Pricing Agreement (“APA”) concluded in 2012 between PEM and the Mexican tax authority, Servicio de Administracion Tributaria (“SAT”).



The Federal Court’s decision directs SAT to re-examine the evidence and basis for the issuance of the APA with retroactive effect, for the following key reasons (i) SAT’s errors in analyzing PEM’s request for the APA and the evidence provided in support of the request; and (ii) SAT’s failure to request from PEM certain additional information before issuing the APA. The Company’s legal advisors having now reviewed the written reasons continue to be of the view that the Federal Court’s decision is flawed both due to procedural irregularities and failure to address the relevant evidence and legal authorities. The Company intends to appeal the decision to the Circuit Courts by the December 1, 2020 deadline.