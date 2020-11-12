 

First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:51  |  108   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with written reasons for the decision made on September 23, 2020 by the Mexican Federal Court on Administrative Matters (“Federal Court”), nullifying the Advance Pricing Agreement (“APA”) concluded in 2012 between PEM and the Mexican tax authority, Servicio de Administracion Tributaria (“SAT”).

The Federal Court’s decision directs SAT to re-examine the evidence and basis for the issuance of the APA with retroactive effect, for the following key reasons (i) SAT’s errors in analyzing PEM’s request for the APA and the evidence provided in support of the request; and (ii) SAT’s failure to request from PEM certain additional information before issuing the APA. The Company’s legal advisors having now reviewed the written reasons continue to be of the view that the Federal Court’s decision is flawed both due to procedural irregularities and failure to address the relevant evidence and legal authorities. The Company intends to appeal the decision to the Circuit Courts by the December 1, 2020 deadline.

The Company continues to seek an amicable resolution of its dispute with the Government of Mexico including by diplomatic channels of resolution. In addition, as previously disclosed, on May 13, 2020 the Company served a Notice of Intent to Submit a Claim on the Government of Mexico under the provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement (“NAFTA”). The Company therefore continues to maintain the option of seeking a resolution of its dispute with the Government of Mexico through international arbitration.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Seite 1 von 3
First Majestic Silver Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
TRADING-CHANCE: SILBERAKTIEN: BULLENSTARK: Folge von Spitzen-Ergebnissen sucht seinesgleichen! Diese Silber-Aktie trotzt dem Markt! Kaufen!
07.11.20
GOLD/SILBER/MINEN: Kommt jetzt die Steroid Rallye?!
06.11.20
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows and Earnings
06.11.20
First Majestic meldet Finanzergebnis für das dritte Quartal und erzielt Umsätze, Cashflow und Erträge in Rekordhöhe
05.11.20
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows and Earnings
31.10.20
SILBER: Das könnte jetzt brenzlig werden!
27.10.20
Hecla Mining: Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.10.20
Fresnillo plc. : Unterstützung im Visier
27.10.20
First Majestic Silver: Noch klemmt es!
27.10.20
Minenaktien: First Majestic sieht noch düster aus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
40.793
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit
27.07.20
150
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!