Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, ended September 30, 2020.



John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber, commented, “During the third quarter the management team of Timber has been working hard on all fronts of the Company’s operations. This includes advancing our two ongoing Phase 2b clinical trials for orphan indications, exploring strategic options for the two assets acquired from BioPharmX Corp, and investigating options to improve the capital structure of the Company. We are also focused on increasing the efficiency of our operations, as evidenced by the cash used in operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was only $6.6 million, compared to cash used in operation for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $5.1 million, or a cash burn of $1.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. At September 30th, our cash balance was $12.0 million.”

“With worldwide COVID-19 cases rising, we are actively working with and monitoring our testing sites to reduce the potential for impact on our two trials, which together are taking place at 27 locations in 10 countries around the world. In July, we announced that all 11 sites across the U.S. and Australia participating in the Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001, topical isotretinoin for Congenital Ichthyosis, a rare disorder with no U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatments, were open and enrolling patients. At the same time, we also announced that 70% of the sites participating in the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating TMB-002, topical rapamycin for the treatment of facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), were open and enrolling patients. Currently, the TMB-001 study is progressing according to plan. However, site activation and patient enrollment have recently been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the larger and longer TMB-002 study, especially at our contracted test sites in Eastern Europe. At this time, we expect all sites to be opened by year-end 2020 and are working closely with the sites to better estimate any delay to the recruitment timelines.”