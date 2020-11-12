FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. The filing is available on SEDAR.
Financial and corporate highlights include:
- Completion of financings for gross proceeds of $19.5 million USD through two registered direct offerings. As of September 30, 2020, cash & non-cash assets are $56.2 million CAD and short & long term liabilities are $13.6 million CAD.
- Filing an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and receiving approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of our lead compound, ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide (or ultramicronized PEA) (“FSD201”), to treat 352 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a double-blind study. We believe FSD201 to be a safe drug with anti-inflammatory properties which may have the potential to address the over-exuberant inflammatory response characterized by COVID-19 infection that may lead to a cytokine storm and ultimately death. The Company believes it has sufficient cash on hand to complete the study. More information on the clinical trial is available on the U.S. National Library of Medicine Website at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04619706?term=palmitoylethanola .... The contents of such website are not incorporated by reference herein.
- Entry into a definitive settlement agreement with respect to the class action litigation commenced by a plaintiff shareholder in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in February 2019 relating to the build out of the Company’s facility in Cobourg, Ontario. The Company is obligated to pay $5.5 million CAD in settlement; of which, approximately $4.6 million CAD will be funded from insurance proceeds and $0.9 million CAD will be paid from cash on hand by the Company. The settlement agreement is subject to customary conditions.
- Entry into a conditional contract to sell non-core real estate asset in Cobourg, Ontario which is expected to close before year end 2020 and is subject to customary conditions.
Three and Nine Months’ Financial Results (All Figures in C$)
