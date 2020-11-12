The Walt Disney Company Board Decides to Forgo Next Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors today announced that it will not declare a semi-annual cash dividend for the second half of fiscal 2020, in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the Company’s decision to prioritize investment in its direct-to-consumer initiatives.

