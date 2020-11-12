Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced its third quarter financial results including strong year-over-year revenue growth of 16.1% and deleveraging during the quarter of $124 million.

Third Quarter 2020, Compared with Third Quarter 2019

Financial highlights of the third quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2019, are as follows:

Revenue of $109.0 million increased 16.1% from $93.9 million.

Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $34.0 million increased 12.7% from $30.2 million.

) of $34.0 million increased 12.7% from $30.2 million. Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of 31.2% decreased 94 basis points from 32.1%.

) of 31.2% decreased 94 basis points from 32.1%. Income from operations of $7.0 million increased 158.4% from $2.7 million.

Pre-tax gain from the sale of the RentPayment business, net of non-controlling interests (“NCIs”), was $62.1 million.

Net income of $40.4 million increased $46.2 million from a loss of $5.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $19.6 million increased 28.1% from $15.3 million.

) of $19.6 million increased 28.1% from $15.3 million. Net debt (total debt less unrestricted cash) of $370.4 million at September 30, 2020 – a decrease of $123.6 million from $494.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Total net leverage ratio of 6.16x at September 30, 2020 decreased from 7.46x at June 30, 20202.

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

(2) Calculation of Total Net Leverage Ratio is provided in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations included in Item 2 of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Our strong results this quarter demonstrate continued resilience during this pandemic, and by all key metrics, validate the differentiation of our platform,” said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO. “The execution of the transaction with MRI Software this quarter not only reduced debt by over $100 million, it will improve annual cashflow and established a multi-year processing partnership with a global leader in real estate software solutions.”

“The year-over-year revenue growth of our core business of 20% and our CPX accounts payable solutions of 7% in these challenging economic times are real testaments to the countercyclical nature of our platform. Our commercial and consumer payments teams have performed exceptionally well. We expect the momentum of our integrated product and payment infrastructure as a service offering to drive similar growth in the fourth quarter and continued deleveraging.”

Priore concluded, “We clearly achieved our goals this quarter, producing strong top-line revenue growth, captured expense reduction through automation and diligent management and deleveraged our balance sheet. While the future economic and operating environment remains uncertain, we are encouraged by the performance across our segments and believe we are poised for sustainable long-term results. We are forecasting our fourth quarter 2020 results to match, if not exceed, the performance delivered in the third quarter of 2020, excluding the RentPayment results.”

Discussion of Results

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations included in Item 2 of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 provides a thorough discussion of our third quarter 2020 results.

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2020 of $109.0 million increased $15.1 million, or 16.1%, from $93.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue growth of $16.6 million, or 20.0%, in our Consumer Payments segment was partially offset by revenue declines of $1.3 million and $0.1 million in our Commercial Payments and Integrated Partners segments.

Consolidated income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 of $7.0 million increased $4.3 million, or 158.4%, from $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit increased $3.8 million, salary and employee benefits decreased $0.7 million, and depreciation and amortization increased $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses were flat and the third quarter of 2020 included a $1.0 million non-cash write-down of an intangible asset in the Consumer Payments segment.

Pro Forma

The following table provides a summary of the pro forma results for the three and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, excluding the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software (“MRI”) in September 2020. The RentPayment amounts are historical and do not include a pro forma adjustment for revenue and income to be earned from ongoing payment infrastructure as a service and processing to MRI’s new platform.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated RentPayment Pro Forma Consolidated RentPayment Pro Forma Revenues $ 108,962 $ 3,883 $ 105,079 $ 93,883 $ 3,652 $ 90,231 Operating Expenses: Costs of services 74,971 497 74,474 63,718 342 63,376 Salary and employee benefits 10,010 580 9,430 10,668 395 10,273 Depreciation and amortization 10,251 1,238 9,013 10,077 1,206 8,871 Selling, general and administrative 6,688 1,261 5,427 6,695 592 6,103 Total Operating expenses 101,920 3,576 98,344 91,158 2,535 88,623 Income from operations $ 7,042 $ 307 $ 6,735 $ 2,725 $ 1,117 $ 1,608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,635 $ 2,557 $ 17,078 $ 15,325 $ 2,764 $ 12,561 (in thousands) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated RentPayment Pro Forma Consolidated RentPayment Pro Forma Revenues $ 298,251 $ 12,118 $ 286,133 $ 273,671 $ 8,058 $ 265,613 Operating Expenses: Costs of services 203,733 1,370 202,363 185,827 804 185,023 Salary and employee benefits 29,695 1,627 28,068 31,923 440 31,483 Depreciation and amortization 30,886 3,668 27,218 28,763 2,823 25,940 Selling, general and administrative 19,305 3,649 15,656 21,031 1,405 19,626 Total Operating expenses 283,619 10,313 273,306 267,544 5,472 262,072 Income from operations $ 14,632 $ 1,805 $ 12,827 $ 6,127 $ 2,586 $ 3,541 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,100 $ 8,320 $ 43,780 $ 42,722 $ 6,596 $ 36,126

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company’s non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 108,962 $ 93,883 Costs of Services (74,971 ) (63,718 ) Gross Profit $ 33,991 $ 30,165 Gross Profit Margin 31.2 % 32.1 %

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and/or the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and/or dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-operating results in the third quarter of 2020 included $62.1 million of pre-tax gain on the sale of the RentPayment business, net of NCIs and $1.5 million of early debt extinguishment expense. Selling, general and administrative expenses included net non-recurring expenses in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019 of $1.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Salary and employee benefits included non-cash stock-based compensation of $0.6 million and $1.2 million in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net Income (loss) $ 40,392 $ (5,844 ) Interest expense 13,471 10,463 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,737 (1,736 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,251 10,077 EBITDA 77,851 12,960 Gain on sale, net of NCIs (62,091 ) – Debt extinguishment and modification 1,523 – Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,751 1,194 Non-cash stock-based compensation 601 1,171 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,635 $ 15,325

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Segment Selling, general and administrative expense: Acquisition integration services $ 1,012 $ 441 Integrated Partners Intangible carrying value adjustment 980 – Consumer Legal and professional fees 560 853 Corporate Legal settlements (801 ) (100 ) Corporate $ 1,751 $ 1,194 Salary and employee benefits expense: Non-cash stock-based compensation $ 111 $ 441 Consumer Non-cash stock-based compensation 30 225 Commercial Non-cash stock-based compensation 2 1 Integrated Partners Non-cash stock-based compensation 458 504 Corporate $ 601 $ 1,171 Other Income (Expenses): Debt extinguishment and modification $ (1,523 ) Gain on sale of business $ 107,239 Attributable to NCIs (45,148 ) Gain on sale, net of NCIs $ 62,091

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company’s future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company’s outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority’s enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “future,” “intends,” “could,” “estimate,” “predict,” “projects,” “targeting,” “potential” or “contingent,” “guidance,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2020 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and November 12, 2020, respectively. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 108,962 $ 93,883 $ 298,251 $ 273,671 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of services 74,971 63,718 203,733 185,827 Salary and employee benefits 10,010 10,668 29,695 31,923 Depreciation and amortization 10,251 10,077 30,886 28,763 Selling, general and administrative 6,688 6,695 19,305 21,031 Total operating expenses 101,920 91,158 283,619 267,544 Income from operations 7,042 2,725 14,632 6,127 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (13,471) (10,463) (35,454) (30,602) Other income (expense), net 190 158 414 523 Debt extinguishment and modification costs (1,523) — (1,899) — Gain on sale of business 107,239 — 107,239 — Total other income (expenses), net 92,435 (10,305) 70,300 (30,079) Income (loss) before income taxes 99,477 (7,580) 84,932 (23,952) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,737 (1,736) 12,919 2,468 Net income (loss) 85,740 (5,844) 72,013 (26,420) Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests (45,348) — (45,348) — Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $ 40,392 $ (5,844) $ 26,665 $ (26,420) Income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.60 $ (0.09) $ 0.40 $ (0.39) Weighted-average common shares and equivalents: Basic 67,167 67,007 67,114 67,109 Diluted 67,446 67,007 67,212 67,109

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 21,695 $ 3,234 Restricted cash 37,135 47,231 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 40,122 37,993 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,968 3,897 Current portion of notes receivable 1,435 1,326 Settlement assets 327 533 Total current assets 104,682 94,214 Notes receivable, less current portion 4,684 4,395 Property, equipment, and software, net 23,490 23,518 Goodwill 106,832 109,515 Intangible assets, net 97,239 182,826 Deferred income taxes, net 42,962 49,657 Other non-current assets 522 380 Total assets $ 380,411 $ 464,505 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 23,744 $ 26,965 Accrued residual commissions 22,028 19,315 Customer deposits and advance payments 3,449 4,928 Current portion of long-term debt 15,583 4,007 Settlement obligations 30,288 37,789 Total current liabilities 101,042 93,004 Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 371,206 485,578 Other non-current liabilities 6,424 6,612 Total long-term liabilities 377,630 492,190 Total liabilities 478,672 585,194 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 68 68 Additional paid-in capital 5,068 3,651 Treasury stock, at cost (2,388) (2,388) Accumulated deficit (101,009) (127,674) Total Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. stockholders' deficit (98,261) (126,343) Non-controlling interest in subsidiary — 5,654 Total stockholders' deficit (98,261) (120,689) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 380,411 $ 464,505

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 72,013 $ (26,420) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain recognized on sale of business (107,239) — Transaction costs included in gain recognized on sale of business (4,372) Depreciation and amortization of assets 30,886 28,763 Equity-classified and liability-classified stock compensation 1,627 3,354 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,798 1,250 Benefit for deferred income taxes, net of change in allowance 6,695 2,468 Debt extinguishment and modification costs 1,523 — Payment-in-kind interest 6,643 3,807 Other non-cash items, net 1,191 (157) Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding business sale: Accounts receivable (3,962) (1,840) Settlement assets and obligations, net (7,295) 6,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (296) (810) Notes receivable (398) (376) Income taxes payable 6,026 — Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 287 (6,091) Customer deposits and advance payments (1,479) 250 Other assets and liabilities, net (512) (277) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,136 10,617 Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of business 179,416 — Additions to property, equipment and software (6,011) (8,662) Acquisitions of intangible assets (4,415) (81,777) Notes receivable loan funding — (3,000) Other investing activity — (184) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 168,990 (93,623) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount — 69,650 Repayment of long-term debt (109,505) (2,827) Debt modification costs (paid) refunded (2,749) 83 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 7,000 14,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (7,505) (2,500) Repurchases of common stock — (2,388) Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest of subsidiary (5,654) — Profit distributions to redeemable non-controlling interests of subsidiaries (45,348) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (163,761) 76,018 Net change in cash and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 8,365 (6,988) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,465 33,831 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,830 $ 26,843

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Reportable Segments' Results Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consumer Payments: Revenue $ 99,301 $ 82,742 $ 267,039 $ 243,205 Operating expenses 88,203 75,528 241,519 220,909 Income from operations $ 11,098 $ 7,214 $ 25,520 $ 22,296 Operating margin 11.2 % 8.7 % 9.6 % 9.2 % Depreciation and amortization $ 8,481 $ 8,302 $ 25,721 $ 24,215 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 11,235,068 $ 10,566,501 $ 30,632,724 $ 31,551,405 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 122,623 131,646 334,896 382,676 Commercial Payments: Revenue $ 4,995 $ 6,338 17,017 19,492 Operating expenses 4,826 6,720 15,609 20,607 Income (loss) from operations $ 169 $ (382) $ 1,408 $ (1,115) Operating margin 3.4 % (6.0) % 8.3 % (5.7) % Depreciation and amortization $ 77 $ 69 $ 231 $ 248 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 58,304 $ 92,290 $ 195,229 $ 236,716 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 24 26 70 84 Integrated Partners: Revenue $ 4,666 $ 4,803 $ 14,195 $ 10,974 Operating expenses 4,413 3,800 12,729 9,632 Income from operations $ 253 $ 1,003 $ 1,466 $ 1,342 Operating margin 5.4 % 20.9 % 10.3 % 12.2 % Depreciation and amortization $ 1,403 $ 1,299 $ 4,048 $ 3,086 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 105,537 $ 119,747 $ 352,144 $ 259,894 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 371 421 1,207 913 Income from operations of reportable segments $ 11,520 $ 7,835 $ 28,394 $ 22,523 Less: Corporate expense (4,478) (5,110) (13,762) (16,396) Consolidated income from operations $ 7,042 $ 2,725 $ 14,632 $ 6,127 Corporate depreciation and amortization $ 290 $ 407 $ 886 $ 1,214 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 11,398,909 $ 10,778,538 $ 31,180,097 $ 32,048,015 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 123,018 132,093 336,173 383,673

