Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q3 2020

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI), is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares of $7.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to a net loss applicable to common shares of $7.8 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

The Company continues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on the Company’s results of operations or cash flows during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company collected approximately 96% of its second quarter rents, comprised of approximately 95% from multi-family tenants and approximately 97% from office tenants.

The Company did not grant any abatements or significant deferments of rents.

Occupancy remains stable at 91% at September 30, 2020 and 2019.

The Company continued to obtain positive leasing spreads for new leases and renewals at it properties.

Ongoing development projects continued during the quarter unabated without work stoppages. In addition, the Company is evaluating several new development projects.

The future impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and financial activities will depend on future developments, which at this stage are unpredictable considering the fluctuations of COVID-19 outbreaks and the resulting changes in the markets.

Financial Results

Rental revenues were $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For 2020, we generated revenues of $7.8 million and $3.7 million from our commercial and multifamily segments respectively.

Net operating (loss) was ($1.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2019. The $1.9 million increase in net operating loss is primarily due to the placement in service of two new multifamily apartment communities in 2020. Operating expense of new properties generally exceed their rental revenues during initial lease-up.

Interest income was $4.3 million for three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $0.9 million in interest income was primarily due to collection on notes receivable in 2020.

Interest expense was to $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2019. The $1.7 million decrease in interest expense was primarily due to the refinancing of the mortgage note payable on Browning Place in 2019.

Loss on foreign currency transactions was a loss of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is foreign currency loss was due a decrease in the exchange rate from U.S. Dollars to the Israel Shekel offset in part by a reduction in the bonds outstanding.

Gain on sale or write-down of assets increased $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to the sale Bridgeview Plaza for $5.3 million, resulting in a gain of $4.8 million in 2020, and the sale of Farnham Park Apartments for $13.3 million, resulting in a gain of $2.7 million.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenues (including $262 and $212 for the three months and $673 and $527 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties) $ 11,453 $ 11,407 $ 34,461 $ 34,352 Other income 706 1,990 3,885 7,394 Total revenues 12,159 13,397 38,346 41,746 Expenses: Property operating expenses (including $254 and $237 for the three months ended and $750 and $741 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties) 6,388 5,403 18,507 18,722 Depreciation and amortization 3,526 3,416 10,338 9,964 General and administrative (including $1,017 and $935 for the three months ended and $2,783 and $3,355 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties) 1,643 1,929 7,063 6,468 Advisory fee to related party 2,139 2,200 6,483 6,196 Total operating expenses 13,696 12,948 42,391 41,350 Net operating (loss) income (1,537 ) 449 (4,045 ) 396 Interest income (including $3,752 and $4,618 for the three months ended and $11,255 and $13,483 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties) 4,348 5,232 13,102 14,668 Interest expense (including $380 and $514 for the three months ended and $1,193 and $1,517 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties) (6,291 ) (8,037 ) (21,999 ) (23,642 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency transaction (1,470 ) (5,153 ) 774 (13,296 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (5,219 ) - (5,219 ) Income (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures 365 (178 ) (740 ) (1,474 ) Gain on sales or write-down of assets 12,328 5,140 21,802 9,409 Income tax expense (50 ) - (346 ) - Net income (loss) 7,693 (7,766 ) 8,548 (19,158 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - (21 ) (400 ) (583 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shares $ 7,693 $ (7,787 ) $ 8,148 $ (19,741 ) Earnings (loss) per share - attributable to common shares Basic and diluted $ 0.88 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.93 $ (2.26 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 8,717,767 8,717,767 8,717,767 8,717,767

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Real estate, net $ 380,715 $ 387,790 Notes receivable (including $66.287 in 2020 and $57,817 in 2019 from related parties) 123,854 112,357 Cash and cash equivalents 32,967 51,179 Restricted cash 28,030 32,082 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 71,171 81,780 Receivable from related parties 140,050 141,541 Other assets 68,558 59,189 Total assets $ 845,345 $ 865,918 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable $ 242,300 $ 245,773 Bonds payable 203,192 223,265 Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $937 in 2020 and $935 in 2019 to related parties) 24,642 26,115 Accrued interest payable 3,281 7,230 Deferred revenue 9,315 9,468 Total liabilities 482,730 511,851 Equity Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 8,717,967 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 87 87 Treasury stock at cost, 200 shares in 2020 and 2019 (2 ) (2 ) Paid-in capital 257,853 257,853 Retained earnings 82,813 74,665 Total shareholders' equity 340,751 332,603 Non-controlling interest 21,864 21,464 Total equity 362,615 354,067 Total liabilities and equity $ 845,345 $ 865,918

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006104/en/