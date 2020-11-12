 

Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results

Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., (NYSE: CELP) reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, an increase of 16% over second quarter 2020.
  • Third quarter 2020 Pipeline Inspection Services segment gross margin of $5.1 million, an increase of 15% from second quarter 2020.
  • Third quarter 2020 Pipeline & Process Services segment gross margin of $1.3 million, a decrease of 38% from second quarter 2020.
  • Third quarter 2020 Water & Environmental Services segment gross margin of $0.9 million, an increase of 10% from second quarter 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to common unitholders of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Distributable cash flow (DCF) of $(0.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, inclusive of $1.3 million in cash paid for tax payments related to 2019 results.
  • Continued the temporary suspension of our common unit distribution to protect our balance sheet and liquidity.
  • Cost reductions representing over $4.5 million of savings on an annualized basis.
  • Reduced debt and exited the third quarter with approximately $9.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.0x.
  • Made additional progress with the in-line inspection technology investment currently owned by its GP that is focused on next generation 5G MFL in-line inspection (“Smart Pigging”) for the municipal water industry and traditional energy pipelines.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands, except

per unit amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

805

 

$

5,480

Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders

 

$

(471)

 

$

3,813

Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – basic

 

$

(0.04)

 

$

0.32

Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – diluted

 

$

(0.04)

 

$

0.26

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

 

$

3,615

 

$

9,504

Distributable cash flow(1)

 

$

(55)

 

$

5,766

     

(1) This press release includes the following financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. Each such non-GAAP financial measure is defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”, and each is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in schedules at the end of this press release.

CEO'S PERSPECTIVE

“Our business results improved in the third quarter but remain pressured as a result of ongoing demand headwinds from COVID-19, and the resulting commodity prices that continue to impact our customers and in turn, us. In the second quarter we temporarily suspended our common unit distributions and we continued that suspension for the third quarter to protect our balance sheet. Our primary focus continues to be safely serving our customers, and ensuring the health and safety of our employees during this unprecedented and dynamic environment as we face the potential second wave of COVID-19 and winter flu season," said Peter C. Boylan III, chairman, president, and CEO. “Our dedicated employees delivered improved third quarter results due in part to improved volumes in our Environmental Services segment. I am proud of how all our employees have handled the challenges with the pandemic in the field, office, and work-from-home environments.

“We continue to focus on winning new customers while supporting our existing clients. We view the next two quarters as a period of transition for our customers that should represent the bottom of this cycle. However, while the global lockdowns are evolving, therapeutics are advancing, and vaccine development is progressing, the near-term recovery remains fragile as we enter winter with potential subsequent waves of COVID-19 that could pose a significant risk to this outlook. Protecting people, property, and the environment will continue to be important for us and all of our customers. Our leadership team has begun working on a diversification strategy to begin offering our inspection services to other industries including renewables (wind, solar, hydro), electrical transmission, municipal water and sewer, and infrastructure (bridges). Many of our inspectors and employees have the skills to offer these services to these new markets.”

GROWTH UPDATE

Pipeline Inspection Services

  • During the third quarter we had ~ 700 inspectors and technicians working throughout the United States. Although several large projects that had been previously awarded were delayed or cancelled in 2020 with the economic downturn, CELP continues to bid on new work.
  • CELP continues to aggressively pursue organic business development (despite the work-from-home environment) and has successfully been awarded some new customer contracts and relationships that should benefit CELP in the future.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

  • The PPS segment continues to have a strong year; with several new customers and projects benefitting the backlog. This division has made some additional investment in the Houston energy complex with a focus on maintenance and integrity projects.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

  • Volumes continued to improve in the Bakken, despite the rig count ending the quarter at 11 rigs, compared with a trough in Q2 2016 of 22 rigs, and a recent peak of 55 rigs in Q4 2019. The rig count in this basin was as high as 198 rigs in Q3 2014. Today’s rigs are substantially more efficient than those of six years ago. Operators continued to increase production during the quarter, after having choked back wells earlier this year when oil prices collapsed.
  • CELP recently completed a new contract with a public energy company to connect its pipeline to one of its water treatment facilities. This facility began receiving volumes from this pipeline in October 2020.

COMMON UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS

On July 28, 2020, CELP announced that it has temporarily suspended common unit distributions and the suspension continued for the third quarter.

CELP’s distributable cash flow was $(0.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, inclusive of $1.3 million in cash paid for tax payments related to 2019 results.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Pipeline Inspection Services

The segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

  • Revenue - $41.9 million and $99.7 million, respectively.
  • Gross Margin - $5.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

PPS segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

  • Revenue - $4.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively.
  • Gross Margin - $1.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

Environmental Services segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

  • Revenue - $1.4 million and $3.1 million, respectively.
  • Gross Margin - $0.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively

CAPITALIZATION, LIQUIDITY, AND FINANCING

Credit Facility

CELP has a $110 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds from this facility can be used to fund working capital requirements and other general partnership purposes, including growth and acquisitions. CELP had $9.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020.

  • The credit facility matures on May 28, 2021. CELP is working with the lenders regarding the possibility of utilizing the U.S. Federal Reserve Main Street Expanded Loan Facility, and/or a renewal, modification, and reduction of the current facility.
  • As of September 30, 2020, CELP had $62.6 million of debt outstanding (inclusive of finance leases). At September 30, 2020, CELP's leverage ratio (calculated as debt net of cash and cash equivalents divided by trailing-twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement) was 3.0 times on a net debt basis. The effective interest rate on CELP's debt as of September 30, 2020 was 3.7%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

During the quarter CELP had $0.2 million in maintenance capital expenditures and $0.1 million in expansion capital expenditures, which are reflective of an attractive business model that requires minimal capital expenditures.

QUARTERLY REPORT

CELP filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. CELP will also post a copy of the Form 10-Q on its website at www.cypressenvironmental.biz. Unitholders may request a printed copy of CELP’s complete audited financial statements and annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 free of charge by contacting CELP at the email address below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release and the accompanying financial schedules include the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. CELP's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to its financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including revenues, net income or loss attributable to limited partners, net cash provided by or used in operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, liquidity, or ability to service debt obligations and make cash distributions to unitholders. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by CELP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other entities because other entities may not calculate their measures in the same manner.

CELP defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss exclusive of (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, amortization, and accretion expense, (iii) income tax expense or benefit, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) and certain other unusual or nonrecurring items. CELP defines adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners as adjusted EBITDA exclusive of amounts attributable to the general partner and to noncontrolling interests. CELP defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners less cash interest paid, cash income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures, and cash distributions on preferred equity. Management believes these measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used as supplemental liquidity and performance measures by CELP's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, banks, and others to assess:

  • financial performance of CELP without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of assets;
  • CELP's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies, without regard to financing methods or capital structure;
  • viability and performance of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on investment opportunities; and
  • the ability of CELP's businesses to generate sufficient cash to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders.

ABOUT CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential environmental services to the energy and municipal water industries, including pipeline & infrastructure inspection, NDE testing, various integrity services, and pipeline & process services throughout the United States. Cypress also provides environmental services to upstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota, including water treatment, hydrocarbon recovery, and disposal into EPA Class II injection wells to protect our groundwater. Cypress works closely with its customers to help them protect people, property, and the environment, and to assist their compliance with increasingly complex and strict rules and regulations. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws regarding Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., including projections, estimates, forecasts, plans and objectives. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond CELP's control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, CELP's actual results may vary materially from what management forecasted, anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

The key risk factors that may have a direct bearing on CELP's results of operations and financial condition are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of CELP's most recently filed annual report and subsequently filed quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in CELP's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this announcement. CELP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Information contained in this press release is unaudited and subject to change.

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,585

 

$

15,700

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

31,478

 

 

52,524

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

1,620

 

 

988

 

Total current assets

 

42,683

 

 

69,212

 

Property and equipment:

Property and equipment, at cost

 

26,906

 

 

26,499

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation

 

15,789

 

 

13,738

 

Total property and equipment, net

 

11,117

 

 

12,761

 

Intangible assets, net

 

18,053

 

 

20,063

 

Goodwill

 

50,316

 

 

50,356

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

 

678

 

 

600

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,057

 

 

2,942

 

Debt issuance costs, net

 

387

 

 

803

 

Other assets

 

588

 

 

605

 

Total assets

$

125,879

 

$

157,342

 

 

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,117

 

$

3,529

 

Accounts payable - affiliates

 

357

 

 

1,167

 

Accrued payroll and other

 

8,637

 

 

14,850

 

Income taxes payable

 

360

 

 

1,092

 

Finance lease obligations

 

249

 

 

183

 

Operating lease obligations

 

379

 

 

459

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

62,029

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

74,128

 

 

21,280

 

Long-term debt

 

-

 

 

74,929

 

Finance lease obligations

 

362

 

 

359

 

Operating lease obligations

 

1,614

 

 

2,425

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

173

 

 

158

 

Total liabilities

 

76,277

 

 

99,151

 

 

Owners' equity:

Partners’ capital:

Common units (12,209 and 12,068 units outstanding at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

 

29,185

 

 

37,334

 

Preferred units (5,769 units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019)

 

44,291

 

 

44,291

 

General partner

 

(25,876

)

 

(25,876

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,449

)

 

(2,577

)

Total partners' capital

 

45,151

 

 

53,172

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

4,451

 

 

5,019

 

Total owners' equity

 

49,602

 

 

58,191

 

Total liabilities and owners' equity

$

125,879

 

$

157,342

 

 

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands, except per unit data)

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

 

Revenue

$

48,047

 

$

108,934

 

$

168,218

 

$

310,401

 

Costs of services

 

40,702

 

 

93,533

 

 

145,537

 

 

270,170

 

Gross margin

 

7,345

 

 

15,401

 

 

22,681

 

 

40,231

 

 

Operating costs and expense:

General and administrative

 

4,301

 

 

6,557

 

 

15,167

 

 

18,946

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

1,250

 

 

1,116

 

 

3,669

 

 

3,329

 

Gain on asset disposals, net

 

(4

)

 

-

 

 

(27

)

 

(23

)

Operating income

 

1,798

 

 

7,728

 

 

3,872

 

 

17,979

 

 

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense, net

 

(959

)

 

(1,376

)

 

(3,235

)

 

(4,102

)

Foreign currency (losses) gains

 

106

 

 

(47

)

 

(167

)

 

138

 

Other, net

 

142

 

 

82

 

 

412

 

 

220

 

Net income before income tax expense

 

1,087

 

 

6,387

 

 

882

 

 

14,235

 

Income tax expense

 

282

 

 

907

 

 

573

 

 

1,731

 

Net income

 

805

 

 

5,480

 

 

309

 

 

12,504

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

243

 

 

634

 

 

852

 

 

692

 

Net income (loss) attributable to partners / controlling interests

 

562

 

 

4,846

 

 

(543

)

 

11,812

 

 

Net income attributable to preferred unitholder

 

1,033

 

 

1,033

 

 

3,099

 

 

3,099

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders

$

(471

)

$

3,813

 

$

(3,642

)

$

8,713

 

 

Net (loss) income per common limited partner unit:

Basic

$

(0.04

)

$

0.32

 

$

(0.30

)

$

0.72

 

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

0.26

 

$

(0.30

)

$

0.65

 

 

Weighted average common units outstanding:

Basic

 

12,209

 

 

12,065

 

 

12,171

 

 

12,030

 

Diluted

 

12,209

 

 

18,350

 

 

12,171

 

 

18,207

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 

Net income

$

805

 

$

5,480

$

309

$

12,504

Add:

Interest expense

 

959

 

 

1,376

 

3,235

 

4,102

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

1,464

 

 

1,391

 

4,391

 

4,155

Income tax expense

 

282

 

 

907

 

573

 

1,731

Equity-based compensation

 

211

 

 

303

 

729

 

746

Foreign currency losses

 

-

 

 

47

 

167

 

-

Less:

Foreign currency gains

 

106

 

 

-

 

-

 

138

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,615

 

$

9,504

$

9,404

$

23,100

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests

 

368

 

 

783

 

1,274

 

1,114

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners /

controlling interests

$

3,247

 

$

8,721

$

8,130

$

21,986

 

Less:

Preferred unit distributions

 

1,033

 

 

1,033

 

3,099

 

3,099

Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, maintenance

capital expenditures

 

2,269

 

 

1,922

 

4,463

 

5,604

Distributable cash flow

$

(55

)

$

5,766

$

568

$

13,283

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Limited Partners to Adjusted

EBITDA Attributable to Limited Partners and Distributable Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 

Net (loss) income attributable to limited partners

$

562

 

$

4,846

$

(543

)

$

11,812

 

Add:

Interest expense attributable to limited partners

 

959

 

 

1,376

 

3,235

 

 

4,102

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion attributable to limited partners

 

1,346

 

 

1,255

 

3,999

 

 

3,759

 

Income tax expense attributable to limited partners

 

275

 

 

894

 

543

 

 

1,705

 

Equity based compensation attributable to limited partners

 

211

 

 

303

 

729

 

 

746

 

Foreign currency losses attributable to limited partners

 

-

 

 

47

 

167

 

 

-

 

Less:

Foreign currency gains attributable to limited partners

 

106

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

138

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners

 

3,247

 

 

8,721

 

8,130

 

 

21,986

 

 

Less:

Preferred unit distributions

 

1,033

 

 

1,033

 

3,099

 

 

3,099

 

Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures

attributable to limited partners

 

2,269

 

 

1,922

 

4,463

 

 

5,604

 

Distributable cash flow

$

(55

)

$

5,766

$

568

 

$

13,283

 

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating

Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$

18,216

 

$

5,055

 

Changes in trade accounts receivable, net

 

(21,046

)

 

20,879

 

Changes in prepaid expenses and other

 

642

 

 

(121

)

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

7,482

 

 

(8,023

)

Change in income taxes payable

 

733

 

 

(166

)

Interest expense (excluding non-cash interest)

 

2,801

 

 

3,711

 

Income tax expense (excluding deferred tax benefit)

 

573

 

 

1,731

 

Other

 

3

 

 

34

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,404

 

$

23,100

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,274

 

 

1,114

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests

$

8,130

 

$

21,986

 

 

Less:

Preferred unit distributions

 

3,099

 

 

3,099

 

Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures

 

4,463

 

 

5,604

 

Distributable cash flow

$

568

 

$

13,283

 

 

Operating Data

       
 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Ended September 30,

 

Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

         

Total barrels of saltwater disposed (in thousands)

 

 

1,978

 

 

 

3,989

 

 

 

6,069

 

 

 

10,322

 

Average revenue per barrel

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.77

 

Environmental Services gross margins

 

 

64.6

%

 

 

74.1

%

 

 

63.8

%

 

 

71.5

%

Average number of inspectors

 

 

659

 

 

 

1,540

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

1,548

 

Average number of U.S. inspectors

 

 

659

 

 

 

1,539

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

1,547

 

Average revenue per inspector per week

 

$

4,842

 

 

$

4,925

 

 

$

4,809

 

 

$

4,802

 

Pipeline Inspection Services gross margins

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

10.7

%

Average number of field personnel

 

 

28

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

28

 

Average revenue per field personnel per week

 

$

12,696

 

 

$

16,264

 

 

$

13,954

 

 

$

11,496

 

Pipeline & Process Services gross margins

 

 

28.0

%

 

 

33.1

%

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

29.2

%

Maintenance capital expenditures (in thousands)

 

$

161

 

 

$

234

 

 

$

557

 

 

$

521

 

Expansion capital expenditures (in thousands)

 

$

72

 

 

$

296

 

 

$

1,170

 

 

$

1,158

 

Common unit distributions (in thousands)

 

$

-

 

 

$

2,534

 

 

$

2,564

 

 

$

7,599

 

Preferred unit distributions (in thousands)

 

$

1,033

 

 

$

1,033

 

 

$

3,099

 

 

$

3,099

 

Net debt leverage ratio

 

2.99x

 

2.34x

 

2.99x

 

2.34x

 

Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., (NYSE: CELP) reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, an increase of 16% over second quarter 2020. Third …

