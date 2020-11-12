Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Net income $ 805 $ 5,480 Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders $ (471) $ 3,813 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – basic $ (0.04) $ 0.32 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – diluted $ (0.04) $ 0.26 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 3,615 $ 9,504 Distributable cash flow(1) $ (55) $ 5,766

(1) This press release includes the following financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. Each such non-GAAP financial measure is defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”, and each is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in schedules at the end of this press release.

CEO'S PERSPECTIVE

“Our business results improved in the third quarter but remain pressured as a result of ongoing demand headwinds from COVID-19, and the resulting commodity prices that continue to impact our customers and in turn, us. In the second quarter we temporarily suspended our common unit distributions and we continued that suspension for the third quarter to protect our balance sheet. Our primary focus continues to be safely serving our customers, and ensuring the health and safety of our employees during this unprecedented and dynamic environment as we face the potential second wave of COVID-19 and winter flu season," said Peter C. Boylan III, chairman, president, and CEO. “Our dedicated employees delivered improved third quarter results due in part to improved volumes in our Environmental Services segment. I am proud of how all our employees have handled the challenges with the pandemic in the field, office, and work-from-home environments.

“We continue to focus on winning new customers while supporting our existing clients. We view the next two quarters as a period of transition for our customers that should represent the bottom of this cycle. However, while the global lockdowns are evolving, therapeutics are advancing, and vaccine development is progressing, the near-term recovery remains fragile as we enter winter with potential subsequent waves of COVID-19 that could pose a significant risk to this outlook. Protecting people, property, and the environment will continue to be important for us and all of our customers. Our leadership team has begun working on a diversification strategy to begin offering our inspection services to other industries including renewables (wind, solar, hydro), electrical transmission, municipal water and sewer, and infrastructure (bridges). Many of our inspectors and employees have the skills to offer these services to these new markets.”

GROWTH UPDATE

Pipeline Inspection Services

During the third quarter we had ~ 700 inspectors and technicians working throughout the United States. Although several large projects that had been previously awarded were delayed or cancelled in 2020 with the economic downturn, CELP continues to bid on new work.

CELP continues to aggressively pursue organic business development (despite the work-from-home environment) and has successfully been awarded some new customer contracts and relationships that should benefit CELP in the future.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

The PPS segment continues to have a strong year; with several new customers and projects benefitting the backlog. This division has made some additional investment in the Houston energy complex with a focus on maintenance and integrity projects.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

Volumes continued to improve in the Bakken, despite the rig count ending the quarter at 11 rigs, compared with a trough in Q2 2016 of 22 rigs, and a recent peak of 55 rigs in Q4 2019. The rig count in this basin was as high as 198 rigs in Q3 2014. Today’s rigs are substantially more efficient than those of six years ago. Operators continued to increase production during the quarter, after having choked back wells earlier this year when oil prices collapsed.

CELP recently completed a new contract with a public energy company to connect its pipeline to one of its water treatment facilities. This facility began receiving volumes from this pipeline in October 2020.

COMMON UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS

On July 28, 2020, CELP announced that it has temporarily suspended common unit distributions and the suspension continued for the third quarter.

CELP’s distributable cash flow was $(0.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, inclusive of $1.3 million in cash paid for tax payments related to 2019 results.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Pipeline Inspection Services

The segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue - $41.9 million and $99.7 million, respectively.

Gross Margin - $5.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

PPS segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue - $4.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

Gross Margin - $1.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

Environmental Services segment’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue - $1.4 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

Gross Margin - $0.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively

CAPITALIZATION, LIQUIDITY, AND FINANCING

Credit Facility

CELP has a $110 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds from this facility can be used to fund working capital requirements and other general partnership purposes, including growth and acquisitions. CELP had $9.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020.

The credit facility matures on May 28, 2021. CELP is working with the lenders regarding the possibility of utilizing the U.S. Federal Reserve Main Street Expanded Loan Facility, and/or a renewal, modification, and reduction of the current facility.

As of September 30, 2020, CELP had $62.6 million of debt outstanding (inclusive of finance leases). At September 30, 2020, CELP's leverage ratio (calculated as debt net of cash and cash equivalents divided by trailing-twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement) was 3.0 times on a net debt basis. The effective interest rate on CELP's debt as of September 30, 2020 was 3.7%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

During the quarter CELP had $0.2 million in maintenance capital expenditures and $0.1 million in expansion capital expenditures, which are reflective of an attractive business model that requires minimal capital expenditures.

QUARTERLY REPORT

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release and the accompanying financial schedules include the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. CELP's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to its financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including revenues, net income or loss attributable to limited partners, net cash provided by or used in operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, liquidity, or ability to service debt obligations and make cash distributions to unitholders. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by CELP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other entities because other entities may not calculate their measures in the same manner.

CELP defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss exclusive of (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, amortization, and accretion expense, (iii) income tax expense or benefit, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) and certain other unusual or nonrecurring items. CELP defines adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners as adjusted EBITDA exclusive of amounts attributable to the general partner and to noncontrolling interests. CELP defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners less cash interest paid, cash income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures, and cash distributions on preferred equity. Management believes these measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used as supplemental liquidity and performance measures by CELP's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, banks, and others to assess:

financial performance of CELP without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of assets;

CELP's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies, without regard to financing methods or capital structure;

viability and performance of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on investment opportunities; and

the ability of CELP's businesses to generate sufficient cash to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders.

ABOUT CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential environmental services to the energy and municipal water industries, including pipeline & infrastructure inspection, NDE testing, various integrity services, and pipeline & process services throughout the United States. Cypress also provides environmental services to upstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota, including water treatment, hydrocarbon recovery, and disposal into EPA Class II injection wells to protect our groundwater. Cypress works closely with its customers to help them protect people, property, and the environment, and to assist their compliance with increasingly complex and strict rules and regulations. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,585 $ 15,700 Trade accounts receivable, net 31,478 52,524 Prepaid expenses and other 1,620 988 Total current assets 42,683 69,212 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 26,906 26,499 Less: Accumulated depreciation 15,789 13,738 Total property and equipment, net 11,117 12,761 Intangible assets, net 18,053 20,063 Goodwill 50,316 50,356 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 678 600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,057 2,942 Debt issuance costs, net 387 803 Other assets 588 605 Total assets $ 125,879 $ 157,342 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,117 $ 3,529 Accounts payable - affiliates 357 1,167 Accrued payroll and other 8,637 14,850 Income taxes payable 360 1,092 Finance lease obligations 249 183 Operating lease obligations 379 459 Current portion of long-term debt 62,029 - Total current liabilities 74,128 21,280 Long-term debt - 74,929 Finance lease obligations 362 359 Operating lease obligations 1,614 2,425 Other noncurrent liabilities 173 158 Total liabilities 76,277 99,151 Owners' equity: Partners’ capital: Common units (12,209 and 12,068 units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 29,185 37,334 Preferred units (5,769 units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 44,291 44,291 General partner (25,876 ) (25,876 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,449 ) (2,577 ) Total partners' capital 45,151 53,172 Noncontrolling interests 4,451 5,019 Total owners' equity 49,602 58,191 Total liabilities and owners' equity $ 125,879 $ 157,342

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 48,047 $ 108,934 $ 168,218 $ 310,401 Costs of services 40,702 93,533 145,537 270,170 Gross margin 7,345 15,401 22,681 40,231 Operating costs and expense: General and administrative 4,301 6,557 15,167 18,946 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,250 1,116 3,669 3,329 Gain on asset disposals, net (4 ) - (27 ) (23 ) Operating income 1,798 7,728 3,872 17,979 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (959 ) (1,376 ) (3,235 ) (4,102 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains 106 (47 ) (167 ) 138 Other, net 142 82 412 220 Net income before income tax expense 1,087 6,387 882 14,235 Income tax expense 282 907 573 1,731 Net income 805 5,480 309 12,504 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 243 634 852 692 Net income (loss) attributable to partners / controlling interests 562 4,846 (543 ) 11,812 Net income attributable to preferred unitholder 1,033 1,033 3,099 3,099 Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders $ (471 ) $ 3,813 $ (3,642 ) $ 8,713 Net (loss) income per common limited partner unit: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.72 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.65 Weighted average common units outstanding: Basic 12,209 12,065 12,171 12,030 Diluted 12,209 18,350 12,171 18,207

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 805 $ 5,480 $ 309 $ 12,504 Add: Interest expense 959 1,376 3,235 4,102 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,464 1,391 4,391 4,155 Income tax expense 282 907 573 1,731 Equity-based compensation 211 303 729 746 Foreign currency losses - 47 167 - Less: Foreign currency gains 106 - - 138 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,615 $ 9,504 $ 9,404 $ 23,100 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 368 783 1,274 1,114 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 3,247 $ 8,721 $ 8,130 $ 21,986 Less: Preferred unit distributions 1,033 1,033 3,099 3,099 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures 2,269 1,922 4,463 5,604 Distributable cash flow $ (55 ) $ 5,766 $ 568 $ 13,283

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Limited Partners to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Limited Partners and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net (loss) income attributable to limited partners $ 562 $ 4,846 $ (543 ) $ 11,812 Add: Interest expense attributable to limited partners 959 1,376 3,235 4,102 Depreciation, amortization and accretion attributable to limited partners 1,346 1,255 3,999 3,759 Income tax expense attributable to limited partners 275 894 543 1,705 Equity based compensation attributable to limited partners 211 303 729 746 Foreign currency losses attributable to limited partners - 47 167 - Less: Foreign currency gains attributable to limited partners 106 - - 138 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners 3,247 8,721 8,130 21,986 Less: Preferred unit distributions 1,033 1,033 3,099 3,099 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to limited partners 2,269 1,922 4,463 5,604 Distributable cash flow $ (55 ) $ 5,766 $ 568 $ 13,283 Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 18,216 $ 5,055 Changes in trade accounts receivable, net (21,046 ) 20,879 Changes in prepaid expenses and other 642 (121 ) Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,482 (8,023 ) Change in income taxes payable 733 (166 ) Interest expense (excluding non-cash interest) 2,801 3,711 Income tax expense (excluding deferred tax benefit) 573 1,731 Other 3 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,404 $ 23,100 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,274 1,114 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 8,130 $ 21,986 Less: Preferred unit distributions 3,099 3,099 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures 4,463 5,604 Distributable cash flow $ 568 $ 13,283

Operating Data Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total barrels of saltwater disposed (in thousands) 1,978 3,989 6,069 10,322 Average revenue per barrel $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 Environmental Services gross margins 64.6 % 74.1 % 63.8 % 71.5 % Average number of inspectors 659 1,540 792 1,548 Average number of U.S. inspectors 659 1,539 792 1,547 Average revenue per inspector per week $ 4,842 $ 4,925 $ 4,809 $ 4,802 Pipeline Inspection Services gross margins 12.2 % 11.1 % 10.7 % 10.7 % Average number of field personnel 28 29 27 28 Average revenue per field personnel per week $ 12,696 $ 16,264 $ 13,954 $ 11,496 Pipeline & Process Services gross margins 28.0 % 33.1 % 27.0 % 29.2 % Maintenance capital expenditures (in thousands) $ 161 $ 234 $ 557 $ 521 Expansion capital expenditures (in thousands) $ 72 $ 296 $ 1,170 $ 1,158 Common unit distributions (in thousands) $ - $ 2,534 $ 2,564 $ 7,599 Preferred unit distributions (in thousands) $ 1,033 $ 1,033 $ 3,099 $ 3,099 Net debt leverage ratio 2.99x 2.34x 2.99x 2.34x

