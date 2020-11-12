Sysco Eliminates Minimum Delivery Requirements and Offers Value-Added Services to Support Restaurant Industry

Removing minimum delivery requirements is yet another way Sysco is leading the industry in supporting the success of restaurants, providing operators significant added flexibility in managing their business and making it easier to get what they need, when they need it. This change, while applicable to both large and small customers, is especially helpful to independent restaurant operators planning for potential changes in demand and COVID-19 restrictions during the winter months ahead.

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it will eliminate minimum delivery size requirements for customers’ regularly scheduled delivery days as part of the company’s Restaurants Rising campaign. This change is effective on Nov. 16 for all U.S. Broadline, FreshPoint, Buckhead Meat and Newport Meat customers.

Restaurants Rising campaign makes it easier for restaurants to succeed and strengthen their business for the future

“No other distributor is doing more than Sysco to help the restaurant industry succeed,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Eliminating minimum delivery requirements is our latest offering to show our customers that Sysco is on a mission to make it easier to do business with us. Combined with our value-added services and world-class sales team, we are helping restaurants – especially smaller, independent businesses -- stay in business, better run their business, and evolve their business to drive increased traffic, now and in a post-pandemic world.”

In addition to the elimination of order minimums, Sysco’s value-added services and strategic partnership discounts are available for current and new customers, including:

FREE Restaurant Marketing Tools . Restaurants need to promote their business more than ever before. Our team can produce marketing solutions such as banners and posters that can be printed locally.

. Restaurants need to promote their business more than ever before. Our team can produce marketing solutions such as banners and posters that can be printed locally. DISCOUNTS on s olutions and s ervices customers need right now . Sysco’s partners offer special discounts for important services restaurant operators need, such as delivery, mobile ordering and menu services.

. Sysco’s partners offer special discounts for important services restaurant operators need, such as delivery, mobile ordering and menu services. FREE Sysco Foodie Solutions . Sysco has the expertise to help operators resolve business issues and generate new revenues. Sysco’s Foodie Solutions Toolkits offer a curated collection of the best industry practices, easy-to-use templates and exclusive, chef-tested products.

Sysco has the expertise to help operators resolve business issues and generate new revenues. Sysco’s Foodie Solutions Toolkits offer a curated collection of the best industry practices, easy-to-use templates and exclusive, chef-tested products. EASY Credit Card Payment . This option provides convenience for both existing and new customers.

This option provides convenience for both existing and new customers. FAST Onboarding for new customers. New customers can onboard in less than 24 hours and begin to benefit from the powerful suite of services, tools and solutions Sysco offers.



For more information, current and prospective customers can contact their Sysco Sales Consultant or visit Sysco.com/rising to get started.

