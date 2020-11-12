 

Contango Announces Revision to the Schedule for its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today that it has revised the schedule for its third quarter 2020 earnings release conference call. In conjunction with the earnings release, Contango will now conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm Central Standard Time.

Teleconference Call

Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to join and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference coordinator will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 800-309-1256, (International 1-323-347-3622) and entering participation code 732123. A replay of the call will be available Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm CST through Monday, November 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm CST by clicking here.

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

   
Contact:  
Contango Oil & Gas Company  
E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400  
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer  

