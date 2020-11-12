 

Sunworks Reports on Special Meeting of Stockholders

Merger Proposal with Peck Company Fails to Win Stockholder Approval

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced that the proposed merger with the Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (“Peck Company”) failed to secure stockholder approval. Sunworks had established October 9, 2020 as the record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the special meeting of stockholders and as of that record date, there were 16,628,992 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. At the special meeting of stockholders on November 12, 2020, only 4,362,575 votes were cast, or 26% of the total outstanding shares. This total fell short of the quorum required to vote on the proposed merger with the Peck Company. Quorum requires the presence, virtually or represented by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date. Therefore, the special meeting of stockholders was concluded and the merger was not approved. Following the special meeting of stockholders, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with the Peck Company, Sunworks notified the Peck Company of its decision to terminate the merger agreement.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chairman of the Board, said, “We are disappointed that the proposed merger with the Peck Company failed to gain approval from our stockholders. We believed that this merger would have been the best long-term option for Sunworks and would have provided the best outcome for stockholders. We will continue to have strategic discussions with the Peck leadership team to determine if there are other ways for us to work together to benefit from the many synergies identified in this planned business combination.”

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The Company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, state and federal, public works, and residential. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com.

