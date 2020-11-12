Mesa Air Group Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 9 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).