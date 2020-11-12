RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Principals of Clever Leaves and SAMA will discuss recent updates to their pending transaction as highlighted below. Clever Leaves Special Advisor and Former Senate Majority Leader, Tom Daschle, will also be participating in the webinar to discuss the potential changing U.S. regulatory landscape. Gavin O’Reilly, who heads Cowen and Company’s cannabis investment banking practice, will help moderate the discussion.

Participants in the webinar will include:

Kyle Detwiler: CEO, Clever Leaves

Andres Fajardo: President, Clever Leaves

Senator Tom Daschle: Clever Leaves Special Advisor, Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader

George Schultze: Chairman and CEO, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Gary Julien: EVP and Director, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Gavin O'Reilly: Managing Director, Cowen and Company

On November 9, 2020 the two companies announced that they amended their definitive agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), which was entered into on July 25, 2020, pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves (the “Business Combination”) and is anticipated to become a NASDAQ-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “CLVR”.

Under the amended terms, the initial expected enterprise value has been reduced to $206 million from $255 million and the minimum cash condition for SAMA has been reduced to $26 million from $60 million. Additionally, the cash consideration payable to certain Clever Leaves’ shareholders at closing has been amended, thereby increasing the equity rollover consideration of the transaction to approximately 97% while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Sponsor, LLC agreed to restructure its’ equity ownership to better align with the capital retained at closing. In connection with these revised terms, institutional investors have committed over $10 million through a private placement to be funded at closing of the Business Combination. Additionally, select SAMA stockholders have agreed not to redeem their shares held thereby providing a path to over $16 million of additional committed capital1 and thus having adequate capital to consummate the transaction. When including SAMA’s cash in trust, the parties expect to have over $80 million of cash on its balance sheet following closing.