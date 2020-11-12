Fairfax and Allied World Announce Sale of Vault Insurance

TORONTO and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) and Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (“Allied World”) announce that they have, through their subsidiaries, entered into an agreement with Cornell Capital and Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., doing its reinsurance business as HSCM Bermuda, to sell their majority interests in Vault Insurance. Fairfax through Allied World will continue to own a 10% stake in Vault following the sale. Scott Carmilani intends to continue to have an ownership interest in Vault and play a leadership role in Vault. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including various regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.



Founded in 2017 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Vault is a combination of a policyholder-owned reciprocal insurance exchange and a surplus lines company focused on serving the needs of the high net worth market. As the former CEO of Allied World, Scott Carmilani was instrumental in creating and growing Vault, and he is excited to pivot from his role with Fairfax to the Chairman of the Board and a continued owner of Vault.