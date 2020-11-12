Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All Outstanding Shares

The offer was accepted by a special independent committee of the Urovant Board of Directors and was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Urovant and Sumitovant.

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement in which Sumitovant Biopharma will acquire Urovant Sciences for $16.25 per share or approximately $584 million in total equity value on a fully diluted basis in an all-cash merger. The price represents a 96% premium over Urovant’s closing share price of $8.28 on November 12, 2020 and a premium of 92% to Urovant’s 30-day volume weighted average share price on November 12, 2020. Sumitovant is currently Urovant’s largest shareholder with approximately 72% equity ownership of the company.

“After careful consideration and consultation with our financial advisors, the special committee of the Urovant Board of Directors has found that Sumitovant’s offer represents exceptional value for shareholders,” said Pierre Legault, lead independent member of the Urovant Board of Directors and chairman of the special committee.

“Our business is growing, and we remain focused on the potential opportunity to launch vibegron in 2021, pending FDA approval,” said James Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Urovant Sciences. “Sumitovant is our largest investor, and we have been partnering closely with them on plans to efficiently launch vibegron and achieve scale as quickly as possible. We believe that this investment represents a vote of confidence in Urovant’s future success and will put us in an even stronger position to bring vibegron to market as a new treatment option for patients with overactive bladder and to continue advancing our promising development pipeline.”

Lazard is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the special committee of Urovant’s board of directors and O’Melveny & Myers is serving as the special committee’s legal counsel. Citi is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sumitovant and Jones Day is serving as Sumitovant’s legal counsel.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant will merge with and into Urovant with Urovant surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant. In the merger all outstanding shares of Urovant stock (other than those held by Sumitovant) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive $16.25 per share. The closing of the merger is subject to certain limited customary conditions, including the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the minority shareholders.