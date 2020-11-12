Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $761 thousand or $0.18 per diluted share, as compared to $1.0 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Our primary business is investing in real estate and mortgage note receivables.

Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $94 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This represents a decrease of $5 thousand, compared to general and administrative expenses of $99 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in professional fees.

Advisory fees were $194 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $186 thousand for the same period in 2019 for an increase of $8 thousand. Advisory fees are computed based on a gross asset fee of 0.0625% per month (0.75% per annum) of the average of the gross asset value.

Net income fee to related party was $51 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This represents a decrease of $32 thousand, compared to the net income fee of $83 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The net income fee paid to our Advisor is calculated at 7.5% of net income.

Other income (expense)

Interest income decreased to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $400 thousand was primarily due to a decrease in the prime interest rate used to calculate interest on the receivable amount owed from our Advisor and other related parties.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Expenses: General and administrative (including $190 and $209 for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, to related parties) $ 94 $ 99 $ 361 $ 407 Net income fee to related party 51 83 249 273 Advisory fee to related party 194 186 574 550 Total operating expenses 339 368 1,184 1,230 Net operating loss (339 ) (368 ) (1,184 ) (1,230 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income from related parties 1,302 1,672 4,071 4,991 Other Income - - 742 147 Total other income 1,302 1,672 4,813 5,138 Income before income taxes 963 1,304 3,629 3,908 Income tax expense 202 274 762 821 Net income $ 761 $ 1,030 $ 2,867 $ 3,087 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Net income $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share 4,168,214 4,168,214 4,168,214 4,168,214

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) Assets Notes and interest receivable from related parties $ 13,577 $ 14,030 Total notes and interest receivable 13,577 14,030 Cash and cash equivalents 58 5 Receivable and accrued interest from related parties 89,475 86,221 Total assets $ 103,110 $ 100,256 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 1 $ 14 Total liabilities 1 14 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 4,173,675 and outstanding 4,168,214 shares in 2020 and 2019 42 42 Treasury stock at cost, 5,261 shares in 2020 and 2019 (39 ) (39 ) Paid-in capital 61,955 61,955 Retained earnings 41,151 38,284 Total shareholders' equity 103,109 100,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 103,110 $ 100,256

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006108/en/