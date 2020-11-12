 

Werner Enterprises Earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 23:15  |  44   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to receive the 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer. Werner has received this honor six times in the last seven years, and this year marks the fourth consecutive. Werner was selected for outstanding environmental performance and leadership by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight supply chain energy and environmental performance. Werner was recognized for the following fleet categories: large truckload and dry van, small and flatbed and small and dray. Werner was one of 52 carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 partners.

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay partners whose efficiency and air quality performance falls within the top-ranked performance range. The complete list of 2020 SmartWay awardees in alphabetical order is featured on the EPA’s website.

“Sustainability has always been a focus at Werner and is a strong component of our Environmental, Social and Governance initiative,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are proud of our past efforts in reducing our carbon footprint and reducing emissions, and we are committed to continuing this in the future as well as finding new ways to improve.” 

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President- Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
fthayer@werner.com


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to receive the 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer. Werner has received this honor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Werner Announces Environmental, Social and Governance Program
04.11.20
Werner Named a Finalist for Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award
27.10.20
Werner Enterprises to Participate in Two Investment Virtual Teleconferences
19.10.20
Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer
14.10.20
Werner Enterprises Appoints Carmen Tapio to Board of Directors