Werner Enterprises Earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight supply chain energy and environmental performance. Werner was recognized for the following fleet categories: large truckload and dry van, small and flatbed and small and dray. Werner was one of 52 carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 partners.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to receive the 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer. Werner has received this honor six times in the last seven years, and this year marks the fourth consecutive. Werner was selected for outstanding environmental performance and leadership by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay partners whose efficiency and air quality performance falls within the top-ranked performance range. The complete list of 2020 SmartWay awardees in alphabetical order is featured on the EPA’s website.

“Sustainability has always been a focus at Werner and is a strong component of our Environmental, Social and Governance initiative,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are proud of our past efforts in reducing our carbon footprint and reducing emissions, and we are committed to continuing this in the future as well as finding new ways to improve.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN."

