BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 10:30 am (CT). The conference is being held virtually.



The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Lamar’s website at www.lamar.com. Access to the conference webcast is available through REITworld registration at www.reit.com/events.