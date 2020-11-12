Orlando, Florida, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that transactions have been enabled for all registered Shake users. Buyers are now able to purchase digital services from sellers who are social media influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more. Creators are able to list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and transact with interested buyers.



“We are thrilled to open the Shake marketplace for all buyers and sellers,” commented IZEA Founder, Chairman, and CEO Ted Murphy. “The launch of this platform underscores our commitment to developing technology that generates more opportunities for creators to collaborate with buyers and earn a living developing digital content. Shake will dramatically expand our buyer universe beyond the enterprise customers we serve today, opening the door for brands and agencies of all types and sizes to become part of the IZEA ecosystem. This is day one for Shake and the beginning of a much broader transformation for our company that will continue to unfold over the coming years.”

The Shake platform is aimed at digital creatives seeking freelance “gig” work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.6 million “gig economy” workers in the United States alone. Business Insider Intelligence data from December 2019 predicts that the influencer marketing industry as a whole is projected to reach $15 billion by 2022.

Key Information About Shake:

Creators First Pricing

IZEA’s standard transaction fee is 15% of the sale price, while competitor Fiverr has a combined take rate of 27% between buyer and seller fees. A minimal floor of $50 per listing vs. $5 on competing platforms is designed to ensure fair compensation for creators. The current average listing price is $1,642.

Curated Listings and Categories

Shake is focused on high quality digital services that are commonly offered by advertising agencies, media companies, and talent agencies. Listings are reviewed and curated in an effort to provide buyers with the best possible experience.

Individual and Commercial Content Licenses

Digital services can be offered as either personal or full commercial licenses, allowing creators to sell personalized video messages or even video conferences directly to their fan base.