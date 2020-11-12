 

American Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 23:37  |  34   |   |   

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income attributable to common shares of $8.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shares of $7.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

COVID-19

The Company continues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on the Company’s results of operations or cash flows during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

  • The Company collected approximately 96% of its second quarter rents, comprised of approximately 95% from multi-family tenants and approximately 97% from office tenants.
  • The Company did not grant any abatements or significant deferments of rents.
  • Occupancy remains stable at 91% at September 30, 2020 and 2019.
  • The Company continued to obtain positive leasing spreads for new leases and renewals at it properties.
  • Ongoing development projects continued during the quarter unabated without work stoppages. In addition, the Company is evaluating several new development projects.

The future impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and financial activities will depend on future developments, which at this stage are unpredictable considering the fluctuations of COVID-19 outbreaks and the resulting changes in the markets.

Financial Results

Rental revenues were $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.14 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For 2020, we generated revenues of $7.8 million and $3.7 million from our commercial and multifamily segments respectively.

Net operating loss was $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2019. The $1.7 million increase in net operating loss is primarily due to the placement in service of two new multifamily apartment communities in 2020. Operating expense of new properties generally exceed their rental revenues during initial lease-up.

Interest income was $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $1.5 million in interest income was primarily due to collection on notes receivable in 2020.

Interest expense was $7.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $2.8 million in interest expense was primarily due to the refinancing of the mortgage note payable on Browning Place in 2019.

Loss on foreign currency transactions was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is foreign currency loss was due to a decrease in the exchange rate from U.S. Dollars to the Israel Shekel offset in part by a reduction in the bonds outstanding.

Gain on sale or write-down of assets increased $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to the sales in 2020 of Bridgeview Plaza for $5.3 million, resulting in a gain of $4.8 million; and the sale of Farnham Park Apartments for $13.3 million, resulting in a gain of $2.7 million.

About American Realty Investors, Inc.

American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables. The Company’s primary asset and source of its operating results is its investment in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI). For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenues:
Rental revenues (including $262 and $212 for the three months and $808 and $527
for the nine months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

$

11,453

 

$

11,407

 

$

34,460

 

$

34,352

 

Other income (loss)

 

484

 

 

1,824

 

 

5,348

 

 

9,679

 

Total revenues

 

11,937

 

 

13,231

 

 

39,808

 

 

44,031

 

Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $253 and $237 for the three
months ended and $750 and $741 for the six months ended 2020
and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

6,387

 

 

5,883

 

 

18,507

 

 

19,203

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,526

 

 

3,416

 

 

10,338

 

 

9,964

 

General and administrative (including $1,094 and $1,002 for the three
months ended and $2,991 and $3,680 for the six months ended 2020
and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

1,998

 

 

2,107

 

 

7,958

 

 

7,716

 

Advisory fee to related party

 

2,329

 

 

2,403

 

 

7,055

 

 

6,807

 

Total operating expenses

 

14,240

 

 

13,809

 

 

43,858

 

 

43,690

 

Net operating (loss) income

 

(2,303

)

 

(578

)

 

(4,050

)

 

341

 

Interest income (including $4,812 and $6,240 for the three months ended and $14,566 and $18,328 for the six months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

5,421

 

 

6,856

 

 

16,459

 

 

19,514

 

Interest expense (including $1,583 and $2,402 for the three months ended and $5,040 and $7,094 for the six months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

(7,622

)

 

(10,420

)

 

(26,295

)

 

(29,796

)

(Loss) gain on foreign currency transaction

 

(1,470

)

 

(5,153

)

 

774

 

 

(13,296

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

(5,219

)

 

-

 

 

(5,219

)

Income (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

337

 

 

(75

)

 

(642

)

 

(1,135

)

Gain on sales or write-down of assets

 

15,325

 

 

5,139

 

 

24,802

 

 

9,792

 

Income tax expense

 

(50

)

 

-

 

 

(346

)

 

-

 

Net income (loss)

 

9,638

 

 

(9,450

)

 

10,702

 

 

(19,799

)

Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(1,651

)

 

1,879

 

 

(2,075

)

 

3,303

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shares

$

7,987

 

$

(7,571

)

$

8,627

 

$

(16,496

)

 
Earnings (loss) per share - attributable to common shares
Basic and diluted

$

0.50

 

$

(0.47

)

$

0.54

 

$

(1.03

)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted

 

15,997,076

 

 

15,997,076

 

 

15,997,076

 

 

15,997,076

 

 
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

Assets

Real estate, net

$

380,715

 

$

387,790

 

Notes receivable (including $96,181 in 2020 and $93,524 in 2019 from related parties)

 

151,310

 

 

143,086

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

32,986

 

 

51,228

 

Restricted cash

 

28,030

 

 

32,083

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

57,144

 

 

67,655

 

Receivable from related party

 

86,089

 

 

85,996

 

Other assets

 

71,313

 

 

62,803

 

Total assets

$

807,587

 

$

830,641

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:
Mortgages and notes payable

$

248,943

 

$

254,094

 

Bonds payable

 

203,192

 

 

223,265

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $12,495 in 2020 and $11,817 in 2019 to related parties)

 

23,284

 

 

24,769

 

Accrued interest payable

 

3,341

 

 

7,236

 

Deferred revenue

 

21,609

 

 

24,761

 

Total liabilities

 

500,369

 

 

534,125

 

 
Equity
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series A: $2.00 par value, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued 1,800,614 and outstanding 614 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

 

5

 

 

5

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,412,861 shares issued and 15,997,076 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

 

164

 

 

164

 

Treasury stock at cost; 415,785 shares in 2020 and 2019.

 

(6,395

)

 

(6,395

)

Paid-in capital

 

82,017

 

 

82,017

 

Retained earnings

 

172,335

 

 

163,708

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

248,126

 

 

239,499

 

Non-controlling interest

 

59,092

 

 

57,017

 

Total equity

 

307,218

 

 

296,516

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

807,587

 

$

830,641

 

 

American Realty Investors Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q3 2020 American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income attributable to common shares of $8.0 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity