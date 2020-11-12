 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation – MPLN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 23:44  |  39   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) resulting from allegations that MultiPlan may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab[.]” The Muddy Waters report described a series of issues involving MultiPlan including that “MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC’). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest.”

On this news, MultiPlan’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 28%, over the next two trading days to close at $6.27 per share on November 12, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of MultiPlan shareholders. If you purchased securities of MultiPlan please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1983.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

MultiPlan Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation – MPLN Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) resulting from allegations that MultiPlan may have issued materially …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
MultiPlan Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Guidance
12.11.20
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on November 12, 2020 at 8: 00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
10.11.20
MultiPlan Corporation to Acquire HST
03.11.20
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
27.10.20
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
26.10.20
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes