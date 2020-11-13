 

Intellitronix Acquires Universal Instruments Automated Conveyor System to Improve Product Output

EUCLID, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, announced it has purchased a high-tech automated conveyor system that seamlessly integrates with the company’s newly acquired Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer and Europlacer iineo+ Pick & Place system. Universal Instrument’s model 5362i conveyors are “state-of-the-art” circuit board handling modules designed to operate in a variety of printed circuit board (PCB) assembly environments.

“Acquiring the Universal Instruments surface mount system that seamlessly joins our new screen printing and pick-n-place equipment purchases completes the first section of our new PCB assembly line. The surface mount modules are engineered for smooth material transfer to meet the stringent requirements of our electronic assembly process,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “The company’s strategic plan with its aggressive growth objectives plus the increased demand for Intellitronix automotive electronics products compelled us to add an additional high-tech line to our production process. We are excited with the advanced technology platform these equipment acquisitions provide us particularly the ability to process 30,000 electronics components per hour, variability of circuit board sizes, tighter quality control, and precision processing.”

Mr. Spivak continued, “Our ability to purchase the new equipment would not be possible without the help and support of our shareholders, whom we are grateful to for their continued support.”

The company is designing and engineering new products for the automotive and RV industry and continues its research and development in the field of robotics utilizing artificial intelligence. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

