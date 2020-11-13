 

Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is expanding its on-demand services with the launch of American Home Shield ProConnect, taking another bold step in its journey to transform the $400 billion U.S. home services market. ProConnect is a service that allows consumers to easily schedule a variety of services from highly reviewed local Pros, including repairs and maintenance of appliances, plumbing, electrical, air conditioning and heating systems, and other home maintenance services.

“The American Home Shield brand has provided professional repairs to millions of homeowners through its home service plans for nearly 50 years. With ProConnect, we are leveraging our scale and expertise in new ways, providing consumers with quality on-demand home repair and maintenance services from vetted Pros – at a time when these services are more important than ever,” said Rex Tibbens, Chief Executive Officer of Frontdoor. “We have all experienced significant changes to our lives in recent months, including in our homes. The roof over our heads also acts as an office space for much of the U.S. workforce today, and a school facility for students who are learning remotely. Consumers need convenient services and confidence in who they bring into their homes. With ProConnect, we deliver this.”

ProConnect is available in 35 major metropolitan areas across the country, enabling homeowners to get the help they need from qualified Pros from the palm of their hands. Customers simply go online and select the service they need, then choose a two-hour window for the work to be done. Same-day and next-day appointments are available, and customers can track the Pro in real-time as they travel to their home. The number and type of services offered varies by market.

Many traditional on-demand home services act as lead-generation platforms that sell customers’ personal information to multiple service providers and leave homeowners to do the frustrating work of sifting through a range of marketing messages and price points, as well as managing multiple calls and schedules. ProConnect brings simplicity, transparency and peace of mind to consumers with its upfront pricing, online scheduling, ongoing support, trusted Pros and 30-day guarantee.

