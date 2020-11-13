 

MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 00:26  |  116   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) (“MegumaGold”) and Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (CSE: CAMP, OTC: SMATF, FSE: A68) (“Canadian GoldCamps”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arm’s length agreement dated November 12, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with respect to a contemplated business combination by way of a proposed share exchange between MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps to which MegumaGold would acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian GoldCamps (the “Transaction”). The parties shall jointly prepare an information circular (setting forth inter alia the recommendations of their respective boards of directors for the proposed Transaction) as soon as reasonably feasible. Each party will file a Notice of Meeting and Record Date on SEDAR in due course.

The proposed Transaction would provide shareholders of both companies with:

  • A complementary district consolidation of Canadian GoldCamps properties in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp, Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt, and MegumaGold’s extensive exploration land position in Nova Scotia’s Meguma Gold District;
  • Combined goal of defining additional gold resources across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 2021;
  • Strengthened balance sheet and enhanced ability to raise capital to advance exploration;
  • Strengthened management and leadership team through complimentary skillsets;
  • A critical mass to support further accretive entry into dominant positions in Gold Camps across Canada.

Canadian GoldCamps is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource assets with a focus on precious metal properties which have potential for both significant exploration upside and are prospective for future development. Canadian GoldCamps this year expanded its strategic focus toward precious metals and further affirmed its forward-looking plan to build a diversified portfolio of exploration properties in historical gold-producing areas of Canada.

MegumaGold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale claim tenure comprised of 110,791 hectares within the Meguma Gold District in Nova Scotia. MegumaGold’s current focus is preparing drilling campaigns for its Caribou, Killag, and Touquoy West Properties while continuing to develop its regional targets throughout the district. At Touquoy West, located 4 km to the west of St Barbara’s Touquoy mine, combined soil geochemistry results and Induced Polarization (IP) survey results have identified three main anomalies on strike with the Touquoy mine that have never been drill tested. At Killag, MegumaGold’s initial Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program has identified anomalous gold results over a strike length of 1 km open to the east and west, approximately 20 km to the east of St Barbara’s Touquoy mine. In September of 2020 MegumaGold completed an amalgamation with Osprey Gold acquiring the Goldenville deposit (see MegumaGold press release dated September 14, 2020).

Seite 1 von 6
MegumaGold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) (“MegumaGold”) and Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (CSE: CAMP, OTC: SMATF, FSE: A68) (“Canadian GoldCamps”) are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
291
Welcome to MegumaGold Corp. ehem. Metals Inc.