 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) resulting from allegations that Alphabet may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that “[t]he Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant, according to people familiar with the matter.”

On this news, Alphabet’s Class A common stock price fell $67.76 per share, or over 6%, to close at $1,038.74 per share on June 3, 2019, the next trading day.

Then on October 20, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet.

