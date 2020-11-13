 

Albertsons Companies pharmacies to partner with HHS to provide COVID-19 vaccine

Trained pharmacists in company’s 1,700+ pharmacy locations stand ready to safely administer vaccine

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, Albertsons Companies pharmacies will receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made the announcement earlier today, in which it outlined its partnership with pharmacy chains to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans. The HHS announcement is linked here

“Throughout this pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities,” said Omer Gaijal, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health. “When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service.”

The vaccine will be administered at no cost to recipients.

Albertsons Companies pharmacists (and pharmacy technicians, where state law permits) are trained to administer vaccines. In the face of increased demand, they have protected a record number of people against influenza this season and can provide vaccinations for additional illnesses like MMR, pneumonia, shingles, and more. A complete list of immunizations available at Albertsons Companies pharmacies can be found here.

By providing vaccines directly to jurisdictions and pharmacies, the federal government will be able to distribute the vaccines quickly and efficiently to millions of people. Albertsons Companies pharmacies will work with the CDC and the states in which they operate to streamline and optimize the delivery of the vaccine by working closely to coordinate, track, and monitor distribution.

Once COVID-19 vaccine is available, recipients will be able to find contactless consent forms for the vaccine in the company’s pharmacy apps. By completing the necessary paperwork electronically ahead of time, patients can reduce the amount of time spent in the pharmacy.

Albertsons Companies operates more than 1,700 pharmacies locations nationwide, including those in Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs stores.

About Albertsons Companies
 Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach. 

CONTACT: Andrew Whelan
Albertsons Companies
andrew.whelan@albertsons.com

