 

Stroud Resources Ltd. Outlines Drilling Program for its Santo Domingo Silver Property, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 00:53  |  93   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application is in the final approval stage with the Mexican mining authority for its Santo Domingo Silver Property (the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo region of Jalisco, Mexico.

Stroud submitted its drilling permit application in respect of its Santo Domingo Property in mid July when the Mexican government office in Guadalajara re-opened from a COVID-19 shutdown. We have been tracking the progress of the application and are pleased to note it has reached the final post-review stage. We anticipate receiving the drilling permit by the end of this year.

The drilling permit covers 13 drill sites encompassing 50 drill holes across the Property, which incorporates both drilling programs that the Company has planned for early 2021. The first drilling program will use at least three of the sites and is designed to confirm the geological and mineral resource modelling of the Property which Stroud has developed. Our modelling of the Santo Domingo Property had identified additional mineralized zones running parallel to the previously announced mineral resource estimate.

The current planned drilling program will also reach deeper into the ground to sample the silver-rich vein mineralization beyond where Spanish miners were active. It is our expectation that the grades of silver and gold in these zones would be higher as they have never been accessed. The second phase of the drilling program will use the remaining 10 drill sites to expand and in-fill drill the resources in order to produce a new National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

The Company has been readying the camp at Santo Domingo in anticipation of the granting of the drilling permit for the drilling program. We expect to be mobilized within 10 days of receiving the permits.

On November 20, 2017, the Company issued an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Santo Domingo Property. This report is available online at SEDAR and on the Company’s website.

Highlights from the technical report include:

  • Measured and indicated mineral resources increased to 25.74M silver equivalent ounces from 15.05M.
  • Inferred mineral resources increased to 13.39M silver equivalent ounces from 10.68M.
  • La Rayas vein indicates a mineralized zone that is 35 metres wide by 300 metres deep and over 700 metres along strike.
  • Guadalupe vein is typically 15 to 30 metres wide.
  • Five additional veins have been identified for future exploration, deeper into the hillside.

The Report confirms Measured and Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources as set out in the table below:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stroud Resources Ltd. Outlines Drilling Program for its Santo Domingo Silver Property, Mexico TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application is in the final approval stage with the Mexican mining authority for its Santo …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...