 

Sunworks Terminates Merger Agreement with The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (“Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company was informed today by Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) (“Sunworks”), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (“ACI”), public works and residential markets, that the Merger Agreement previously announced on August 10, 2020 was terminated by Sunworks due to its inability to obtain stockholder approval.

Sunworks had established October 9, 2020 as the record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Sunwork’s Special Meeting of Stockholders and as of the record date, there were 16,628,992 shares of Common Stock outstanding and entitled to vote. At the Sunwork’s Special Meeting of Stockholders only 4,362,575 votes were cast, or 26% of the total outstanding shares. This total fell short of the quorum required to vote on the proposed merger. Peck had been informed that approximately 65% of the shares voted had voted in favor of the merger but Sunworks and its proxy solicitor did not believe adjourning the Special Meeting and continued solicitation of proxies would enable it to obtain the requisite stockholder vote due to Sunwork’s widely dispersed stockholder base. Accordingly Sunworks terminated the merger but indicated its desire to continue to have strategic discussions to determine other ways for the two companies to work together.

Peck had received sufficient proxies to approve the merger but, due to Sunwork’s termination, Peck cancelled its scheduled Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Chairman and CEO of Peck, Jeffrey Peck commented, “Our stockholders were in favor of the merger with Sunworks, so we are committed to finding alternative ways that we can work efficiently together and to leverage the synergies between our two companies in the coming months.”

About The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, Peck provides EPC services to solar energy customers for projects ranging in size from several kilowatts for residential properties to multi-megawatt systems for large commercial and utility scale projects. Peck has installed over 160 megawatts worth of solar systems since it started installing solar in 2012 and continues its focus on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.peckcompany.com for additional information.

