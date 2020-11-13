Pinehurst Announces Entering into a Definitive Agreement with Silver Bullet Mines

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the “ Corporation ” or “ Pinehurst ”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”), and Silver Bullet Mines Inc. (“ Silver Bullet ”, and together with Pinehurst, the “ Parties ”), a mining company focused on silver exploration at its 100% owned Black Diamond Property located near Globe, Arizona (the “ Property ”), are pleased to announce that the Parties have entered into a binding definitive agreement effective November 12, 2020 (the “ Definitive Agreement ”) pursuant to which the Parties intend to complete a business combination transaction, which, subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, will result in a reverse takeover of Pinehurst by Silver Bullet (the “ Transaction ”). The combined public company resulting from the Transaction (the “ Resulting Issuer ”) will carry on the business of Silver Bullet.

Pinehurst and Silver Bullet are also pleased to announce that they are in receipt of a technical report (the “Technical Report”) dated November 3, 2020 titled “Black Diamond Property, Gila County, Arizona” prepared by Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) in respect of the Property. Highlights of the Technical Report Include:

The Property is located in the Globe copper camp of Gila Country in central Arizona, approximately 90 miles (145km) east of Phoenix. The Property is centred on the Richmond Basin, 9 miles (14.5km) north of the city of Globe, and the site of high-grade silver discoveries in the 1870s. Silver discoveries on the Property first brought the mining industry to the Globe copper camp in the 1870s. The first major discovery being the Old Dominion copper mine, started in 1873, that produced over 800 million pounds in its 50-year life. The Globe copper camp is near its 150th year of continuous operation as a major copper mining and production center. The past producing mines of the Richmond Basin included the McMorris, La Platta, Silver Nugget, Seven Sisters, Helene, Chilson Shafts and others based on the silver-copper veins of the area. These past producers provide the initial exploration and development targets for Silver Bullet. These mines are also part of the Arizona silver belt that extends from the famous Silver King mine near Superior, Arizona and is now attracting other silver exploration companies to this prolific area for mineral discovery.