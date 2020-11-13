Zoom Telephonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are very pleased with this quarter’s results and believe that we are now on a clear path to achieving scale and profitability,” said Jackie Barry Hamilton, CFO of Zoom. “Our balance sheet and cash position are strong; benefiting from a recent PIPE, and we have maintained our working capital levels despite challenges associated with the pandemic.”

Boston, MA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), the creator of leading cable modems and other Internet access products under the exclusively licensed Motorola brand, reported financial results for its 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Business Outlook

“Our research shows Zoom is holding its position as one of the top three leaders in modems, gateways, and MoCA devices by retail market share,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Chairman of Zoom’s Board of Directors. “We are seeing strong market tailwinds in home connectivity, underscored in a 45% increase in retailer inventory demand from this time last year. Our inventory position is actively being rebuilt as manufacturing capacity ramps in Vietnam to meet increased customer demand, without tariffs.”

Separately, Zoom today announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to merge with Minim Inc., a private AI-driven WiFi management and security platform.

Conference Call Details Date/Time:

Join us on November 13th, 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States):

(877) 706-2128 (International): (706) 643-5255.

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 4558846

A slide presentation will accompany management’s remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoom.net/SQ320. A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the company’s website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP) is the creator of innovative Internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Founded in 1977 in Boston, MA, the company now delivers cable modems, routers, and other communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Zoom’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: the potential increase in tariffs on the Company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the Company’s products to Vietnam; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Zoom may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Zoom’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Zoom’s production and shipping; Zoom’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Zoom’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns, and the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; and other risks set forth in Zoom’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zoom cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Zoom expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Zoom’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jacquelyn Barry Hamilton, CFO Zoom Telephonics, Inc.

Phone: 617-753-0040

Email: Investor@zoom.net

ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,013,690 $ 1,216,893 Restricted cash 800,000 150,000 Accounts receivable, net 6,577,447 4,070,576 Inventories, net 9,693,326 7,440,350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,847 269,738 Total current assets 21,213,310 13,147,557 Other assets 914,884 349,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 107,343 102,716 Equipment, net 460,534 303,099 Total assets $ 22,696,071 $ 13,902,707 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,513,620 $ 5,024,529 Current maturities of long-term debt 354,968 –– Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 72,739 102,716 Accrued expenses 4,015,666 2,666,471 Total current liabilities $ 14,956,993 $ 7,793,716 Long-term debt, less current maturities 228,332 –– Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 34,738 –– Total liabilities $ 15,220,063 $ 7,793,716 Stockholders' equity Common stock: Authorized: 40,000,000 shares at $0.01 par value Issued and outstanding: 23,921,142 shares at September 30, 2020 and 20,929,928 shares at December 31, 2019 Additional paid in capital 239,211 209,299 Accumulated deficit 50,454,720 46,496,330 Total stockholders' equity (43,217,923 ) (40,596,638 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 7,476,008 6,108,991 $ 22,696,071 $ 13,902,707

ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 12,027,457 $ 10,874,149 $ 34,255,817 $ 27,042,961 Cost of goods sold 8,150,901 7,746,821 25,160,174 18,728,928 Gross profit 3,876,556 3,127,328 9,095,643 8,314,033 Operating expenses: Selling 2,012,314 2,067,728 6,650,047 7,068,841 General and administrative 1,468,187 733,486 3,012,292 1,858,043 Research and development 728,258 563,881 2,025,502 1,484,160 Total operating expenses 4,208,759 3,365,095 11,687,841 10,411,044 Operating loss (332,203 ) (237,767 ) (2,592,198 ) (2,097,011 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 272 5,626 1,064 9,627 Interest expense (5,420 ) –– (13,852 ) (48,405 ) Other, net (1,150 ) 36,156 (707 ) 34,251 Total other income (expense) (6,298 ) 41,782 (13,495 ) (4,527 ) Loss before income taxes (338,501 ) (195,985 ) (2,605,693 ) (2,101,538 ) Income taxes 2,920 3,641 15,592 24,319 Net loss $ (341,421 ) $ (199,626 ) $ (2,621,285 ) $ (2,125,857 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common and common equivalent shares 23,887,718 20,832,174 22,419,823 18,696,083





