 

Zoom Telephonics and Minim to Merge, Combining Connectivity Hardware With AI-Driven Cloud Software

Combination leverages Zoom’s cable modem and WiFi hardware leadership, operated under a Motorola brand license, with Minim’s innovative software, bringing intelligent connectivity to businesses and consumers as part of the $355.1 billion global broadband services market 

BOSTON, MASS., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading creator of cable modems and other Internet access products under the Motorola brand, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Zoom will acquire Minim Inc. (“Minim”), a leading AI-driven WiFi management and IoT security platform for homes, SMBs, and broadband service providers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will merge in a non-cash, stock transaction valuing Minim at $30 million. The percentage of Zoom shares issued to Minim stockholders will be based on a reference to a weighted average price of Zoom stock as of November 10, 2020 and as negotiated by the parties.

The Minim platform offers a turn-key WiFi management solution for ISPs to reduce support costs and increase revenue with digitally-transformed support and value-added services. Its usable web and mobile apps, built on proprietary IoT fingerprinting technology, also empower distributed businesses to secure and manage the new corporate edge (the remote employee home). Already integrated with 5G-enabled hardware and offering a full API suite, the Minim platform has been designed for ultra-extensibility as wireless technology advances.

The combined company will benefit from a management team with experience in scaling technology companies, led by Jeremy Hitchcock, Zoom’s Executive Chairperson and largest stockholder and Chairman and largest stockholder of Minim, and Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth, who together drove the global expansion of Dyn through to its successful acquisition by Oracle.

“The consumer networking space has a profound need for security and network management, especially given the rise of remote working and smart home devices,” said Jeremy Hitchcock. “By integrating our collective IP and product development roadmap, we are offering greater performance, innovation, and price with a globally-recognized technology brand. We’re very excited about the opportunities this business combination makes possible for us in addressing a multi-billion dollar global market.”

