 

Pure Gold Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 02:01  |  100   |   |   

Remains on Track for First Ore to Mill by Year-End

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM, LSE: PUR) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available for download on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the quarter and to date:

During the three months ended September 30, 2020 and up to the date of this MD&A, the Company advanced construction and underground development activities at its 100%-owned PureGold Mine Project (“Mine Project” or the “Project”)). A summary of the highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent period to date are as follows:

  • Development of the Mine Project continues

The development of the Mine Project is continuing at a rapid pace. Engineering is complete and all major components are on site and installed. Final piping and electrical cabling has begun. The Company remains on track to bring first ore to the mill before year-end.

  • Raised approximately $7.1 million from the exercise of share purchase warrants and stock options

During the quarter and subsequent to quarter end, PureGold raised approximately $7.1 million from the exercise of 7,561,500 share purchase warrants with a strike price of $0.85 (the “Warrants”), including 5,925,000 Warrants exercised by Anglogold Ashanti, increasing its ownership percentage in the Company to approximately 16% and 3,346,665 share purchase options with a weighted average exercise price of $0.27 per share.

The Company remains fully funded through construction of the PureGold Mine.

  • Announced significant results from underground and surface drilling

Our underground drilling continues to be extremely successful in delivering on its objective of discovering new gold mineralization, extending mineralization out from planned stopes and confirming stopes planned for near-term production. New grade control drilling has highlighted the potential for bonanza grades in stopes planned for near term production1.

Highlights of drilling from underground include:

  • 296.1 g/t gold over 4.9 metres from test hole PGL-0003, including 1,147.1 g/t gold over 1.2 metres;
  • 40.0 g/t gold over 2.2 metres from drill hole PGB-0170, including 94.1 g/t over 0.9 metres;
  • 18.7 g/t gold over 2.8 metres from drill hole PGB-0165, including 65.4 g/t over 0.7 metres;
  • 11.1 g/t gold over 6.7 metres from drill hole PGB-0178.

Additionally, new surface drilling results at the Wedge target (“Wedge”) highlight the strong continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization, both down plunge and along strike, reinforcing the Wedge as a high priority for resource growth.

Seite 1 von 4
Pure Gold Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Gold Reports Third Quarter Financial Results Remains on Track for First Ore to Mill by Year-EndVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM, LSE: PUR) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its unaudited condensed interim …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
PureGold Intersects 1,147 G/T Gold Over 1.2 Metres From Underground and 66.3 G/T Gold Over 1 Metre From Surface

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
147
Jemand dabei?