CarParts.com Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

“On behalf of the entire CarParts.com organization, I would like to thank Josh for his exceptional service and commitment to the company. Josh been instrumental in CarParts.com’s transformation and made significant contributions to the company's strategic direction over the years. We will miss his experience and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker. “Today we also welcome Dr. Lisa Costa to the Board of Directors and look forward to Dr. Costa lending her wealth of knowledge and expertise in business, technology, data analytics, and eCommerce to the organization.”

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com"), announced today Joshua L. Berman informed the Company of his decision to step down from the CarParts.com Board of Directors effective immediately. In addition, the Company also announced earlier today that Dr. Lisa Costa has been appointed to the Board's Class III directors.

Mr. Berman, the former President of BeachMint and Slingshot Labs, was one of CarParts.com’s first Board members following the company’s decision to go public. For well over a decade, he has provided CarParts.com invaluable guidance on its accounting, investments, and ecommerce strategy. Mr. Berman also served as Chairman of the Board’s Compensation Committee and as a member of the Board Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I am grateful for the years I have spent on the CarParts.com Board of Directors,” said Mr. Berman. “It has been thrilling to be part of the company’s evolution, and to see the company become a true ecommerce leader. I look forward to the next chapter and wish my CarParts.com family continued success.”

