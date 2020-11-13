 

Aura Declares Commercial Production at Ernesto Project in EPP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 02:40  |  64   |   |   

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the “Company” or “Aura”) is pleased to announce that the Ernesto open pit mine (“Ernesto mine”), part of the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique mine complex (“EPP”), located in the southwest of Mato Grosso state, near Pontes e Lacerda in Brazil, has declared commercial production effective October 1, 2020. In October 2020 production achieved 2,507 ounces of gold in the Ernesto mine alone.

Thanks to the contribution from the Ernesto mine, in October 2020 EPP achieved its highest production since the 2016 start-up, with 8,233 of ounces of gold produced.

At Ernesto, the Company expects an increase in production in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following this, the Company plans a push back in the mine in order to access high grade ore by Q4 2021, which the Company then expects to be able to access through to the end of 2022.

Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO noted, “In January 2019 we started to develop the Ernesto mine (pre-stripping). We are glad to see the higher grades into production for the coming quarter and we look-forward to reaching the ore body again during the second semester of next year. The Ernesto mine is expected to provide approximately 125,000 Oz at 3.0 g/ton average grade during the life of the mine”

Qualified Person

Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo., Geology and Mineral Resources Manager for Aura Minerals Inc. has reviewed and confirmed the scientific and technical information contained within this news release and serves as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical Information Relating to the Project

EPP is comprised of multiple operating open pits (Lavrinha, Ernesto and Japones), an open pit mine under development (Nosde), and one underground mine (Pau-Pique) located in the southwest of Mato Grosso state, near Pontes e Lacerda in Brazil.

Aura has filed a technical report dated January 13, 2017, with an effective date of July 31, 2016, and entitled “Feasibility Study and Technical Report on the EPP Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil” prepared for Aura by a group of third-party consultants, including P&E Mining Consultants Inc., MCB Brazil and Knight Piesold Ltd. with respect to EPP (the “Feasibility Study”). The results of the Feasibility Study were announced in a press release in November 2016. Aura resumed commercial production from the Lavrinha open pit and Pau-Pique underground mine in 2017 and Japones open pit mine in 2018.

Seite 1 von 2
Aura Minerals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aura Declares Commercial Production at Ernesto Project in EPP ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the “Company” or “Aura”) is pleased to announce that the Ernesto open pit mine (“Ernesto mine”), part of the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique mine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Aura Comments on the Settlement of the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs
09.11.20
Aura Comments on the Pricing of the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs and on the Secondary Offering of Shares
07.11.20
Aura Minerals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
30.10.20
Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
29.10.20
Aura Comments on the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs and the Secondary Offering of Shares