Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2020

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “We have reported a record breaking quarter in sales and free cash flow as we continue to capitalize on the current metals price environment through solid production results and cost containment measures.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “At Lindero, the ramp-up phase is progressing with first gold pour achieved in October.” Mr. Ganoza concluded, “We remain on track for commercial production at Lindero in the first quarter of 2021.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today reported net income of $13.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million, and free cash flow from ongoing operations of $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Third quarter 2020 highlights

Sales of $83.4 million, compared to $61.3 million in Q3 2019

Net income of $13.1 million, compared to net loss of $7.7 million in Q3 2019

Adjusted net income 1 of $16.1 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2019

of $16.1 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $42.2 million, compared to $19.2 million in Q3 2019

of $42.2 million, compared to $19.2 million in Q3 2019 Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $30.1 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q3 2019

of $30.1 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q3 2019 Silver and gold production of 2,127,746 ounces and 12,791 ounces, respectively



Note:

1. Refer to non-GAAP financial measures and Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this news release

Third quarter COVID-19 related impacts on operations

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economies around the world and our operations. In response to the pandemic, the Governments of Mexico, Peru and Argentina implemented measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which included among others, the closure of international borders, temporary suspension of all non-essential activities, and the declaration of mandatory quarantine periods. Certain of these measures have either been eliminated or relaxed during the third quarter.

The Company is managing the necessary country-by-country restrictions in order to assist in the protection of those most vulnerable. At each of our mine sites, health protocols are in place for control, isolation and quarantine, as necessary, and these continue to be reviewed and adjusted accordingly based on the circumstances at each location. Operations at the Caylloma Mine were temporarily suspended for a 21-day period in July to among other things sanitize and disinfect the mine and make infrastructure improvements to accommodate social distance guidelines. As a result of the shutdown, approximately $0.9 million has been recorded as care and maintenance costs.

In April 2020, the Company withdrew its production and cost guidance for the year until further notice due to the uncertainties related to the impact caused by COVID-19 constraints on the Company's business and operations (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 2, 2020).

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Consolidated Metrics 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Expressed in $ millions except per share information) Sales 83.4 61.3 175.5 188.2 Mine operating income 42.1 16.7 63.3 61.1 Operating income (loss) 28.5 (1.5 ) 29.0 25.2 Net income (loss) 13.1 (7.7 ) 2.9 4.8 Earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.07 (0.05 ) 0.02 0.03 Adjusted net income1 16.1 1.9 8.9 17.5 Adjusted EBITDA1 42.2 19.2 67.8 70.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 45.5 18.2 62.1 45.3 Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 30.1 10.6 44.5 28.2 Capex Sustaining 4.9 4.0 10.6 13.7 Non-sustaining - 0.8 0.2 1.7 Lindero 9.9 68.5 36.2 161.5 Brownfields 1.0 1.0 2.9 3.9 Sept 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 85.2 83.4 Note: 1 Refer to Non-GAAP financial measures and Forward Looking Statements at the end of this news release

Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $83.4 million, a 36% increase from the $61.3 million reported in the same period in 2019 driven by higher silver and gold prices of 44% and 29%, along with increased volume of silver and gold ounces sold of 9% and 12%, respectively.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $28.5 million, an increase of $30.0 million from a $1.5 million operating loss reported in the same period in 2019. The operating loss in 2019 was impacted by an $8.3 million foreign exchange loss related to the VAT construction receivable in Argentina. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange, our higher operating income in the third quarter was driven by higher precious metal prices and higher volumes of silver and gold ounces sold despite a 21-day shutdown that lowered sales volume at the Caylloma Mine. Other factors increasing operating income were lower cash production costs, and lower exploration and evaluation costs of $1.4 million, which were partially offset by higher share-based payment expense of $2.2 million. The Company’s increased share price performance during this quarter directly impacted the value of our cash-settled share awards.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.1 million, a $20.8 million increase over the $7.7 million net loss reported in the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 53% which reflects a negative impact of approximately 7 percentage points derived from the devaluation of the Mexican peso.

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $30.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the same period in 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter increased $27.3 million to $45.5 million.

Capital resources and liquidity

Total liquidity available to the Company as of September 30, 2020 was $140.0 million, which includes $55.0 million of available credit under our $150.0 million credit facility. At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $85.2 million (December 31, 2019: $83.4 million).

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mine Production Tonnes milled 255,226 267,998 662,203 795,656 Average tonnes milled per day 2,934 3,046 2,518 3,025 Silver Grade (g/t) 254 219 232 253 Recovery (%) 92 91 92 91 Production (oz) 1,917,540 1,709,125 4,516,790 5,865,843 Metal sold (oz) 1,884,940 1,706,678 4,503,736 5,880,888 Realized price ($/oz) 24.87 17.33 20.04 15.81 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.52 1.40 1.42 1.60 Recovery (%) 92 91 91 90 Production (oz) 11,425 10,942 27,709 36,886 Metal sold (oz) 11,317 10,886 27,797 36,861 Realized price ($/oz) 1,921 1,487 1,752 1,365 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t) 67.62 70.53 68.53 69.40 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 6.97 7.67 7.17 6.71 Unit net smelter return ($/t) 255.64 161.83 196.93 168.67 AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 12.00 10.77 11.32 9.60 Notes: 1 Production cash cost Ag Eq and AISC Ag Eq are calculated using realized metal prices for each period, respectively 2 Production cash cost, production cash cost Ag Eq, and AISC Ag Eq are non-GAAP financial measures; refer to non-GAAP financial measures in the associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures

Quarterly Results



The San Jose Mine produced 1,917,540 ounces of silver and 11,425 ounces of gold during the third quarter of 2020, which represents a 12% and 4% increase over the comparable quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to higher silver and gold head grades of 16% and 9%, respectively.

Cash cost per tonne for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 4% to $67.62 per tonne compared to $70.53 per tonne in the same period in 2019. The decrease in cash cost per tonne is mainly due to lower mine preparation costs compared to the same period in the prior year. Mine preparation in 2020 is in line with plan.

All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent was $12.0 for the quarter compared to $10.77 for the comparable period in 2019, due mainly to higher royalties and worker participation expenses related to higher sales and profits.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mine Production Tonnes milled 107,002 134,338 373,915 398,037 Average tonnes milled per day 1,189 1,493 1,530 1,496 Silver Grade (g/t) 74 64 70 65 Recovery (%) 83 82 83 83 Production (oz) 210,206 228,168 704,190 692,005 Metal sold (oz) 217,281 224,504 704,843 695,836 Realized price ($/oz) 24.96 17.12 19.27 15.84 Lead Grade (%) 3.15 2.68 2.94 2.67 Recovery (%) 90 90 87 91 Production (000's lbs) 6,702 7,157 21,201 21,305 Metal sold (000's lbs) 6,884 7,069 21,196 21,410 Realized price ($/lb) 0.86 0.92 0.82 0.90 Zinc Grade (%) 4.93 4.35 4.58 4.31 Recovery (%) 89 89 88 90 Production (000's lbs) 10,313 11,518 33,110 33,986 Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,628 11,615 32,999 33,807 Realized price ($/lb) 1.07 1.06 0.98 1.18 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t) 82.55 93.03 79.20 86.25 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 15.28 12.78 14.28 10.69 Unit net smelter return ($/t) 162.82 132.06 119.79 137.71 AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 19.37 15.78 17.15 13.97 Notes: 1 Production cash cost Ag Eq and AISC Ag Eq are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively 2 Production cash cost, production cash cost Ag Eq, and AISC Ag Eq are non-GAAP financial measures; refer to non-GAAP financial measures in the associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures

Quarterly Results



The Caylloma Mine produced 6.7 million pounds of lead and 10.3 million pounds of zinc during the third quarter of 2020, which were 6% lower and 10% lower than the 7.2 million pounds of lead and 11.5 million pounds of zinc produced in the same period in 2019. The lower production was due to lost production from a 21-day shutdown of the mine in early July to sanitize and disinfect the mine following the sudden death of a contractor’s employee. Lead and zinc head grades were 18% and 13% higher than in the same period in 2019. Silver production for the third quarter totaled 210,206 ounces with an average head grade of 74 g/t compared to the 228,168 ounces produced with an average head grade of 64 g/t in the same period in 2019. The Company incurred $0.9 million of costs during the 21-day shutdown of the mine and have been reported as care and maintenance costs.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $82.55, which was 11% lower than the $93.03 cash cost per tonne in the same period in 2019. The lower cash cost per tonne was due to lower mine preparation as a result of cost-cutting efforts related to Covid-19. Cash costs incurred during the shutdown were reported as care and maintenance costs.

All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent was $19.37 for the quarter compared to $15.78 for the comparable period in 2019, due to the impact of the 21-day voluntary suspension at the mine site in July.

Lindero Mine Update

Construction at the Lindero open pit heap leach gold mine located in Salta Province, Argentina is substantially complete as at September 30, 2020. On October 20, 2020, the Company announced the first gold pour of 728 ounces (refer to Fortuna news release dated October 20, 2020) as the mine ramps up towards commercial production in the first quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes the spending on construction and preproduction related costs at the Lindero Mine for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Cumulative to Nine months ended (Expressed in $ millions) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Total Construction capital expenditures 268.2 36.2 304.4 Contractor advances and deposits on equipment, net of transfers 10.5 (7.2 ) 3.3 Total Construction Spending 278.7 29.0 307.7 Preproduction costs 8.0 23.3 31.3 Spare parts, supplies and materials inventory 6.2 11.7 17.9 Other costs 1 4.5 1.2 5.7 Total Lindero Mine Costs 297.4 65.2 362.6

Note:

1. Consists of Argentina financial transaction taxes, deposits and other costs

There were $15.2 million of construction trade payables outstanding as at the end of the third quarter.

During the third quarter of 2020, a total of 675,000 tonnes of ore have been placed on the leach pad averaging 0.83 g/t gold, containing an estimated 17,980 ounces of gold (refer to Fortuna news release dated October 14, 2020). Average gold head grade of ore placed on the leach pad is below budget of 1.00 g/t to 1.10 g/t (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 8, 2020). The lower average head grade is due to COVID-19 related restrictions which delayed the start of mining activities and limited the access to high-grade ore from the pit and resulted in the shortfall being sourced from the medium grade stockpile.

From the commencement of mining operations in September 2019 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 13, 2019) to the end of the third quarter 2020, a total of 2.3 million tonnes of mineralized material averaging 0.61 g/t Au, containing 45,700 ounces of gold has been extracted from the pit. Of this amount, 1.6 million tonnes averaging 0.52 g/t Au, containing an estimated 27,500 ounces of gold has been stockpiled, with the remaining 682,000 tonnes averaging 0.83 g/t Au, containing 18,200 ounces sent to the crushers. (refer to Fortuna news release dated October 14, 2020).

Management confirms the reconciliation of the material movements from the pit for the third quarter of 2020 as satisfactory and indicates a good correlation between the grade control model versus the Mineral Reserve block model with differences of less than five percent for tonnes, grade and ounces (refer to Fortuna news release October 14, 2020).

Management has updated the production forecast for Lindero in 2020 and estimates between 13,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold doré will be produced (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 8, 2020). The new forecast considers the following operational issues which were encountered during commissioning and ramp-up activities:

Despite placing 93% of planned gold ounces on the leach-pad as at the end of October, the adoption of an advance stacking sequence limited the Company’s ability to implement an early irrigation strategy as per the original plan. This issue will be resolved in mid-November when the conveyor stacking system is commissioned, and a retreat stacking sequence is implemented which will accelerate the irrigation process.

Additional time has been allocated to the commissioning and ramp-up schedule of the HPGR-Agglomeration-Stacking system during November and December due to the challenges and limitations of completing these activities under COVID-19 related restrictions. This will result in a reduction of contained gold ounces placed on the leach-pad for the two months from 38,000 ounces to 24,000 ounces.

The shortfall of gold ounces placed on the leach pad in November and December along with the placement of a greater quantity of coarser crushed material due to the extended commissioning of the HPGR has a compound effect on reducing gold doré production.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company’s Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables represent the calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures as referenced in this news release.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in $ millions) Q3, 2020 Adjust. Q3 2020

Adjusted Q3, 2019 Adjust. Q3, 2019

Adjusted Sales 83.4 - 83.4 61.3 - 61.3 Cost of sales 41.4 (0.0 ) 41.4 44.6 0.1 44.7 Mine operating income 42.1 0.0 42.1 16.7 (0.1 ) 16.6 General and administration 9.0 0.0 9.0 6.9 0.0 7.0 Exploration and evaluation 0.1 - 0.1 1.5 - 1.5 Share of loss from associates 0.0 (0.0 ) - 0.0 (0.0 ) - Foreign exchange loss 3.6 (3.3 ) 0.3 8.4 (8.2 ) 0.2 Other expenses, net 0.9 0.0 0.9 1.2 (1.3 ) (0.1 ) Operating income (loss) 28.5 3.3 31.8 (1.5 ) 9.5 8.0 Interest income and finance costs, net (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 0.0 Income before taxes 28.1 3.4 31.4 (1.5 ) 9.6 8.0 Income tax expense 15.0 0.4 15.4 6.2 (0.0 ) 6.2 Net income (loss) and adjusted net income 13.1 3.0 16.1 (7.7 ) 9.6 1.9

Note: Certain figures may not add due to rounding and certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation

(Expressed in $ millions) Q3 2020

YTD Adjust. Q3 2020 YTD

Adjusted Q3 2019

YTD Adjust. Q3 2019 YTD

Adjusted

Sales 175.5 - 175.5 188.2 - 188.2 Cost of sales 112.2 0.1 112.3 127.1 0.2 127.3 Mine operating income 63.3 (0.1 ) 63.2 61.1 (0.2 ) 61.0 General and administration 22.9 0.1 23.0 20.4 0.1 20.5 Exploration and evaluation 0.6 - 0.6 2.0 - 2.0 Share of loss from associates 0.1 (0.1 ) - 0.2 (0.2 ) - Foreign exchange loss 7.5 (9.2 ) (1.8 ) 11.9 (10.5 ) 1.4 Other expenses, net 3.1 (0.2 ) 2.8 1.5 (1.3 ) 0.2 Operating Income 29.0 9.4 38.5 25.2 11.7 36.9 Investment income 3.3 (3.3 ) - - - - Interest income and finance costs, net (1.1 ) 0.2 (0.9 ) (0.0 ) 0.3 0.3 Gain (loss) on derivatives - - - (1.2 ) 2.6 1.4 Income before taxes 31.2 6.2 37.6 23.9 14.6 38.5 Income tax expense 28.3 0.4 28.6 19.1 1.9 21.0 Net income and adjusted net income 2.9 5.9 8.9 4.8 12.7 17.5

Note: Certain figures may not add due to rounding and certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Expressed in $ millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the period 13.1 (7.7 ) 2.9 4.8 Adjustments: Community support provision 0.1 (0.1 ) - (0.2 ) Inventory adjustment - 0.1 - 0.1 Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine 2.7 8.3 8.7 10.4 Net finance items 0.4 - 0.9 (0.3 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11.2 11.3 31.8 34.4 Income taxes 15.0 6.2 28.3 19.1 Share of loss from associates - - 0.1 0.2 Investment income - - (3.3 ) - Other non-cash items (0.2 ) 1.1 (1.6 ) 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 42.2 19.2 67.8 70.2

Reconciliation to free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Expressed in $ millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 45.5 18.2 62.1 45.3 Less: Change in long-term receivables (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.9 ) (1.5 ) Less: Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (5.6 ) (7.2 ) (13.8 ) (18.2 ) Less: Current income tax expense (15.5 ) (5.9 ) (25.5 ) (24.4 ) Add: Income taxes paid 6.0 7.0 22.6 27.0 Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 30.1 10.6 44.5 28.2 Note: 1 From ongoing operations including San Jose and Caylloma and excludes Greenfields exploration

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website:

https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2020/ .

